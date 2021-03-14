ZAFFICO starts buying legally harvested mukula logs

THE Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) PLC has announced that it has begun purchasing legally harvested Mukula logs from Concession Licence Holders and Holders of Felling Permits.

ZAFFICO public relations manager Irene Chipili said by the government had mandated ZAFFICO to conduct the business.

“The Corporation has further been mandated to sell the said logs to entities lawfully engaged in value addition to the Mukula logs within the country as well as exporting to international markets. In fulfillment of the mandate referred to above, the Corporation has commenced the purchase of legally harvested Mukula logs countrywide and is now inviting Concession Licence Holders and Holders of Felling Permits for the said logs,” Chipili stated.

She stated that Institutions or persons seeking to sell Mukula logs to ZAFFICO must submit certified documentation from the Forestry Department of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Chipili said ZAFFICO remained committed to diligently undertake that mandate in close collaboration with all government agencies responsible for matters relating to the purchase and sale of Mukula logs.

ZAFFICO is a company listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) whose main business focus is to establish and manage industrial exotic forest plantations and supply quality wood products for local and export markets.