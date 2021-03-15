FODEP to conduct MMD convention elections

THE MMD has ratified the appointment of the Foundation for Democratic Process as the election commission for the upcoming elections during the national convention.

Spokesperson and chairman for information and publicity Cephas Mukuka said in a communique on the national executive committee meeting held over the weekend that the meeting that was attended by 50 members was the last one before the 7th convention slated for Saturday March 20.

Dr Mukuka said all 10 provinces were represented by the representatives, the chairmen and chairladies.

He said the meeting considered business related to the NEC report to be made to the convention as required by the constitution and therefore adopted reports and working documents to be included in the report

Dr Mukuka said among the documents adopted by the NEC to be presented for ratification to the convention were the party strategic plan for the next five years 2021-2026, the amendments to the constitution and the manifesto of the party for the 2021 election.

“The meeting also ratified the appointment of FODEP as the election commission for the upcoming elections during the convention,” he said.

Dr Mukuka said a nomination report was given to the NEC by the chairperson for elections and revealed that all positions of the NEC had been contested for and FODEP would conduct the elections as required during the convention.

He said the meeting confirmed the holding of a virtual or segmented convention in keeping with the new normal.

He said the meeting closed all the business of the current NEC and the report would be presented to the convention.

Dr Mukuka said all other business would be deliberated by the convention.