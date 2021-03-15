IT’S NOT MONEY THAT WILL VOTE…people will vote following what they’re going through – Chisala

STOP mocking the Zambian people by dishing out huge sums of money when the levels of poverty are alarming, says Bishop Timothy Chisala.

He says it is not money that will vote but that people will vote following what they are going through.

Recently, PF secretary general Davis Mwila and party officials made cash donations of over K300,000 to St Pius The Tenth Parish in Chililabombwe.

Mwila and team donated K321,700 as they attended mass, the funds meant to help complete the construction of a three-storey school building within the church premises.

Mwila, who led party officials, gave the church a whopping K100,000 and promised to deliver another K100,000.

Mwila’s delegation included the party’s deputy media director Antonio Mwanza, Chililabombwe member of parliament Richard Musukwa who is also mines minister, Chililabombwe district commissioner Roy Ngosa, Chililabombwe deputy mayor Gift Vinkumbu and Chililabombwe Constituency PF youth chairman Samson Chisambo.

But Bishop Chisala said the gesture is a mockery to the people of Chililabombwe.

The Overseer of All Nations Church said the PF should stop mocking the suffering people.

“This is true mockery of the people of Chililabombwe and the nation at large. Why is it that today, PF members are more rich than the nation? Where are they getting the money to be spending like this? PF should not be allowed to continue mocking the Zambian people. This is so evil and should be stopped,” Bishop Chisala said.

He said President Edgar Lungu would be blamed for this reckless behaviour.

“The fall is on President Edgar Lungu. In one breath, we say let me not dish out money. In the other breath, the same characters are doing the same, so who are you mocking? This is what is making the people more upset,” he said. “You can’t be spending huge sums when people are suffering. The levels of poverty are so high and it does not make sense for only PF officials to be dishing out money carelessly.”

Bishop Chisala said time for reckoning is coming soon and that money or no money, people will make the right decisions.

“It is not money that will vote. People will vote following what they are going through. Poverty is real and people feel neglected by the leaders they voted for. It is only us from the Church who should remain strong and speak for our people,” he said.

Bishop Chisala has also prayed for the Zambian people that God can free them from the hardships of life.