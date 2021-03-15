It’s time to draw more members to PF – Jay Banda

[By Melony Chisanga in Petauke]

MORE than 500 UPND members in Petauke Central led by former constituency chairman Emmanuel Phiri have ditched the opposition party and joined the ruling Patriotic Front.

Speaking at the meeting with Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation chairman Emmanuel Jay Banda, who is also Petauke Central aspiring candidate, Phiri said his team was inspired by the good works the PF was doing in the constituency under Jay Banda.

He disclosed that his team had been willing to join the Patriotic Front for a long time but always had second thoughts because of the “unwelcoming language which was always being used by the incumbent member of parliament Dora Siliya.

And former Nyika ward UPND chairlady Lydia Banda Phiri charged that the opposition political party had no new ideas to offer to the people apart from opposing everything the government was doing, good or bad.

“The government of Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has done so much in terms of development. And we have been inspired so much, especially the works of Emmanuel Jay Banda despite not being in parliament,” said Phiri.

She said Petauke residents have been redeemed by Banda who has been helping the needy and less privileged in society.

Phiri said Banda’s good works had inspired her to join the Patriotic Front.

And welcoming the defectors, Banda said he was happy that the ruling party was growing in the province.

He encouraged the new members to work with the “winning” team.

“I am humbled with your gesture of coming here and join the most loved party. As PF members we have a responsibility to mobilise for our President, who is Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” said Banda. “You are welcome to the party and it is the time to go flat-out to sale the name of the President and pull more members to join the Patriotic Front.”