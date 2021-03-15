Lungu has reduced public confidence in police – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party leader Fred M’membe says it is President Edgar Lungu’s abuse of the police which has destroyed public confidence in the institution.

Last week, President Lungu asked police to regain public confidence by their actions.

“The public confidence in the police service is low, and it is up to the police, themselves, to regain that confidence by their actions. To this end, there is urgent need for the police service to address these public concerns if the people of Zambia are to regain confidence in them,” said President Lungu.

But Dr M’membe says President deliberately left out the cause of low public confidence in the police.

“It’s very difficult to disagree with what President Lungu is saying. But there’s one very serious omission: the cause of all this loss of public confidence in police,” he said. “It’s the abuse of the police by President Lungu and his followers that has, more than anything else, contributed to this state of affairs. They have turned the police into a wing of the ruling party for use against the opposition and other dissenting voices.”

Dr M’membe said it would be very dangerous for President Lungu and his team to confuse the men and women who are responsible for the maintenance of law and order in the country.

He reminded those in power that very soon they would be on the receiving end of police brutality.

“Those in government, therefore, must remember that even for their own good, their fellow citizens in the police must be left to deal with the maintenance of law and order in the way they have been trained. It’s very dangerous for politicians in the governing party to control the police and make it do their bidding,” said Dr M’membe. “Let them continue abusing the police now, but let them also remember that when they have left the pinnacle of power what may appear acceptable on others now may taste oppressive. In other words, they should remember that while today it is them at the giving end; tomorrow it may be them at the receiving end.”