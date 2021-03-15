PF regime has turned rogue, closing all democratic avenues of expression – Liswaniso

UPND national youth chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says the “rogue” PF regime is using the police to clampdown on human rights in the country.

On youth day, police in Kitwe arrested 31 UPND youths who were on their way to the opposition party’s Kitwe district office in Nkana West, to be addressed by their party leaders.

Police officers blocked the bus carrying the 31 youths and diverted it to Kitwe Central Police Station where they were detained.

12 of these youths are being held at Esther Lungu Police Post, another 12 are detained at old Kitwe Central Police Station while seven are at Kitwe Central Police Station.

Reacting to the arrest, Liswaniso, in a statement issued from Mongu, said the arrest and detention of the UPND youths was a gross violation of their constitutional right to freedom of assembly and association.

He said while youth day was supposed to highlight the importance and plight of young people and their contributions to the country, the Zambia Police, “in their usual style,” seized the opportunity to humiliate the young people with arrests.

He said the UPND general membership was disappointed that the Zambia Police was deliberately engaging in organised cruel and degrading schemes targeting them, “particularly the young people as the country prepares for the August 12 general elections.”

“What happened in Kitwe is a police systematic routine practice of brutality intended to clamp down on dissenting views, especially from those who threaten the Patriotic Front’s continued stay in government,” Liswaniso said.

He said Zambia had a large population of youths and that majority of them lived in abject poverty.

Liswaniso highlighted that high levels of poverty and other social ills among young Zambians should be the main focus of the PF government, “to help them overcome their economic and social obstacles, instead of oppressing them.”

“We all know that this regime has turned rogue and is determined to close all democratic avenues of expression. But we want to assure them that the young people of the UPND, with other progressive Zambians, shall remain resolute and we are prepared to go to jail, if that’s what it takes to bring back normalcy in our beautiful country, Zambia,” Liswaniso said. “We want to assure our members and the country at large that the blood of our brother and fellow youth, Joseph Kaunda was not spilt in vein when the police took away his life for merely associating with the United Party for National Development.”

He said to the UPND and progressive Zambian youths, there was a responsibility to emancipate Zambia where every citizen shall be united and accorded equal opportunities for sustainable development of the country.

Liswaniso said at 36.7 per cent of the national population, “the young people represent the largest population.”

“[This is] an indication that change and transformation of the country is in our hands,” said Liswaniso. “Let’s utilise our energies to bring about change we desire even as the Patriotic Front is determined to annihilate us all. Let’s all hold together in unity, it’s the only sure way we shall overcome our oppressors.”