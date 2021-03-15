There’s urgent need to bring back servant leadership in our country. We need a leadership that shares power, puts the needs of our people first and help them develop and perform as highly as possible.
As Dr Kenneth Kaunda aptly it, “To be a leader at any level at all and in any scheme of things you have got to love your fellow human beings, you have got to be ready to sacrifice for their good, you have got to be able to learn to respect the feelings of your fellow men.”
And Bishop Trevor Mwamba, the UNIP presidential aspirant, says he is charmed by the values that the 62-year-old political party holds.
“UNIP’s focus, right from the beginning, has been the person – it’s about putting humanity at the centre of all things. UNIP’s values are God-centred. UNIP seeks to instill the importance of the individual. [We have to revive] the importance of humanity, truth, peace, love, working together. In the UNIP constitution there is a slogan of One Zambia. One Nation. These are the values that one wants to bring about because society desperately needs them. We need integrity [where] a yes is a yes and a no is a no. A moral leader is one where you are there to serve God’s people. If you look again at the values of UNIP, this is a party where none of its leaders, when they left office, can be accused of having looted anything. UNIP leaders, back then, were humble, serving servants of the nation. We need to get back to that! Anybody who wants to be a leader, a politician should step into that sphere to serve, and not to be served. So what value do I bring to the party? It is the value of service. My whole life has been about service.”
There’s nothing more noble in life, especially for anyone in leadership, than being of service to the people one leads. The very thought of anyone contemplating or seeking power must be to serve – not to become the master and looter.
The essence of political leadership must be anchored on bringing about change, a difference, to the nation – uplifting the livelihood of the citizens. This entails fostering a transformational change for the country and not a sudden change in material fortunes for the leader and his cronies!
Dr Kaunda further guides that, “We must think and think again how best we shall serve and not about how important we are as leaders of our people, or how we can safeguard our own positions as leaders. Why must we? Don’t we hold these posts in trust for our people? We must remember we are not elected kings, and that if we believe so much in the importance of man, we must not devise artificial methods of bottling his feelings. On the other hand, those who elected us and those who are our advisers must help us leaders by not doing things that will go to our heads to make us falsely feel that we were superhuman.”
