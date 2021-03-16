Democracy belongs to all of us – Bishop Mwamba

UNIP presidential aspirant Bishop Trevor Mwamba says party members are supposed to have a free choice to pick who they want.

In an interview in Chipata where he was meeting party officials, Bishop Mwamba said freedom of expression and freedom of choice should be encouraged.

“The political climate within UNIP is very positive because we are going to the congress next month. It is a promotion of those democratic values of having the people within the party having to choose their leadership. So in that sense it is very much alive and it should be encouraged,” he said. “This is what democracy is about and likewise, if one can look at the national political climate, it is important of course that we go to the elections which takes place every five years.”

Bishop Mwamba said elections should be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

“Democracy belongs to all of us, so the Zambian people just like in the case of the party members of UNIP must have a free choice to pick who they want as a leader or leaders. So, we must encourage freedom of expression and freedom of choice amongst our people without any form of intimidation, any form of fighting or any form of violence. It has to be a process that is free for all to choose,” he said.

Bishop Mwamba said he would do his best to his ability to win the UNIP presidency.

“All I can do is the very best of my ability and the rest I leave to God. So in that context that God is the one who determines. I think the chances are quite good. My word to the voters is simple, I look at it in this way, that anyone who aspires for office, this is public office and it’s about public service, they are there not to be masters but to do service,” he said. “So in fact, my word to the voters is that they are the masters of the politicians, so they are choosing people who can serve them well. The people have the greatest power to determine what they want and in determining that they must be encouraged to vote wisely.”

Bishop Mwamba said the voters should analyse the characters, the morals, ethics and the values of those who want to be their servants.

“For example, you cannot hire a thief to work in your house because he will clean up your house and you will be left with nothing,” he said.

Bishop Mwamba said he prayed and reflected on his new calling.

“I am back home because I was asked to consider putting my name forward as president of UNIP. This is something that is dear to my heart. I prayed and reflected on that. So, I am coming back home to continue in my view what I see as my calling. I am not leaving the church or leaving God or becoming something else no,” he said. “For me I see it as God’s direction at this stage in my life that I should now go effectively and positively into a political career. So that’s what brings me to Chipata.”

While in Chipata, Bishop Mwamba attended mass at St Paul’s Anglican Church.

He is expected to compete against the current UNIP leader Tilyenji Kaunda and former Kasenengwa member of parliament Timothy Kafa Nyirenda for the UNIP presidency.