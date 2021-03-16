Luangeni already a PF seat if they adopt me – Zulu

LUANGENI PF member of parliament Charles Zulu says he has delivered but he cannot finish all the projects in 10 years.

In an interview after he applied for re-adoption on PF ticket at the Chipata district PF office, Zulu said the people in the constituency have seen change in the past 10 years he has been in office.

“I would like to thank the party for keeping me within the party and I promise that I will deliver. That seat is already a PF seat, if the party will adopt me. I am very confident that…everybody knows that I will win clean,” he said. “It will be a landslide there in Luangeni because we are ready. I am saying this because I have delivered.”

Zulu said he had delivered and he was still delivering to the people of Luangeni.

“I cannot finish all the projects in 10 years because whatever we have been doing there, people who were there were not doing those things in the past years. But the 10 years I have been in office people have seen change,” he said. “The people of Luangeni are ready to vote for Charles Zulu and also for President Lungu who has been leading this country very well.”

Zulu said Luangeni has seen a lot of development such as the electrification of areas such Makungwa, Makwe and including the building of Mukonchi dam.

“We have done a lot of things that can speak for us like the boreholes, the roads, the schools and many other things. I urge the people of Luangeni to continue working with me so that we continue delivering,” he said.

Zulu said he first stood on PF ticket in 2006 but lost before emerging winner on an independent ticket in 2011.

He said in 2016 he decided to contest on PF ticket and won the seat.