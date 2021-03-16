Mangani warns against mishandling Chipata Central adoption process

LAMECK Mangani says Easterners should not repeat what they did to Rupiah Banda that led him to lose the seat.

Mangani has cautioned the Chipata Central Constituency PF executive committee not to mishandle the adoption process.

Addressing his supporters after filing in his application for adoption at Chipata district PF office on Saturday, Mangani urged the people to give President Lungu massive votes.

“Nifuna kuti nipemphe kuti pamene tichita izi zonse tisachite zimene zinachitika pa amdala athu a Rupiah Banda, pa Rupiah zinachitika nizakuti anthu athu kuno kum’mawa tilibe uvota bwino, chifukwa sitinavote bwino panali zina nazina mpando uja unapita. Mulungu watipasa mpata kuti zija zinalakwika pa Rupiah banthu aba nibapase wina munthu, Edgar wafikapo apa pali zambiri banthu akamba chenjelani(I want to appeal to you as we do all these adoption processes. We should not do what we did on our old man Rupiah Banda. During Rupiah’s time what happened is that people here in the East did not vote well. Because we didn’t vote well, there were also other issues and we lost that seat. God has given us another chance because that first chance did not go well. God gave Edgar and he is there now, people are saying a lot of things but be careful),” he said.

Mangani wondered why some opponents wanted to be in government if things were bad as they portray.

“You have to be careful, other people are being carried away…but I will talk at a later stage. Let’s guard our vote, but again this vote for us here in the East, we are all one. I will not be happy if we start fighting,” he said. “Let’s teach those who do not know politics that PF is a peaceful party. These others who have shown interest to contest this seat are also children of the same family. It is up to you to sieve.”

Mangani urged the people in the constituency to be careful when choosing a member of parliament.

“At the village when you want to marry a woman, they ask where you have come from and where your family is. They ask those questions for fear that their child may be married to a witch,” he said. “Certain things become difficult when you have not taken things the way they are supposed to be handled. Your child may end up facing misfortunates. I think we have learnt a lesson. People think that people of Chipata can easily be carried away to an extent that everyone who wakes up from their sleep can come here and people will give them a vote. Things have changed this year.”

Mangani said he is not finished.

“Anali ukamba ati a Mangani anatha, lomba mwina ayenda napatapata , lomba mukachiona mungati niosila uyu munthu(They were saying Mangani is finished and he walks with tropicals (flip flops), but when you look at him, is he finished?),” he said.

And Mangani urged the PF committees to handle the adoptions properly.

“This exercise looks very simple but if it is mishandled this exercise can be very costly. PF is a democratic party which invites every player to participate, the choice of who should represent the party lies in you as leaders. May appeal is that possibly it would be important for you as leaders to listen to the voices of the people on the ground,” he said. “If we are going to handle these matters at a personal level we may not achieve much. I also want to caution you that all of us who have applied, look at a person who can contribute to the vote of the President. To me, we may achieve that okay one or two people become MPs but we don’t acquire enough votes for the President, it is a disservice to the party and to you as patriots of this party.”

Mangani said he would meet the constituency committee at a later stage.

Others that have shown interest to contest the seat are Zindaba Soko, Amon Jere and Donald Solomon Tembo.