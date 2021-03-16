PF has rooted itself in Southern Province – Bizwell

PF national mobilisation committee member Bizwell Mutale says the ruling party has rooted itself in Southern Province.

Mutale, who is aspiring to be Munali Constituency member of parliament, also claims that he has the ability to move a mountain, insofar as his political popularity in the uptown constituency of Lusaka Province.

He featured on Muvi TV’s The Assignment programme on Sunday night.

Asked to talk about his party mobilisation experience in Southern Province, Mutale responded: “look, I have enjoyed working in Southern Province.”

“In most areas that I have been to, the people are looking to Patriotic Front [and are] joining the party. We have rekindled the light in Southern Province. We have given hope to the people of Southern Province as mobilisation [committee],” Mutale explained. “Two weeks ago, we were in Monze Central and we went to Monze west (Bweengwa). I’ll be honest; when we got there, the people said ‘PF has never been here in this region. We have always wanted to receive the President here…’ Southern Province don’t [sic] have the MP [sic] for Patriotic Front ticket. Now, people they want to have those MPs and it’s our duty to make sure that we intensify the mobilisation.”

He continued: “the people are looking to Patriotic Front because of the work that has been done in Southern Province.”

“PF has taken development there…” Mutale claimed.

On September 7,2020, Mutale addressed PF officials in Livingstone where he said the PF would this year have members of parliament across Southern Province.

He also said while the people of Southern Province felt that they had been neglected by the PF, the ruling party felt the same people had rejected them.

Southern Province PF chairman Evans Lawrence and the party’s member of the central committee Kebby Mbewe were present at that Livingstone event.

Mutale claimed that the people of Southern Province were politically entranced, apparently by the opposition UPND.

“Ikuvumwa (being entranced/hypnotised)! Mulicizyi Citonga (Do you know Tonga)? Southern Province is hypnotised! Imuntu olo waambaula waambaula mwazwa mwati peepe swebo tuli bakoku, mwatalika kulila (even if someone talks and talks to you, once you leave you say ‘no, us are for this’ and then you start crying,”) he told the party officials then.

“This time nsyemulombi biya (I’m not requesting you); I’m carrying you by force. ECL in Southern Province…”

He further said: “and I’m telling you, tuli kumanjililo kuno nkotubede (we are at the entry point (of Southern Province) here where we are); we are going to have MPs across Southern Province.”

“I’ll be there to make sure that happens. I’m going to be from one constituency to another constituency. This is happening under our watch,” said Mutale.

“Ba chairman (Evans), the party is over – this is business now.”

And on the Muvi TV interview, Mutale was asked to say how well he knew Munali Constituency.

“I live in Munali Constituency,” he answered.

About how popular he is in the area, Mutale said: “it’s not how popular I am.”

“I have sold myself to the people of Munali. I’m not competing! If you are to mention the incumbent (Professor Nkandu Luo), she has been there [for so] long and she has done what she needs to do. She is my colleague – that’s what matters,” he said.

He said he was merely responding to people’s request of being the parliamentary candidate in Munali Constituency.

Mutale added that he would win the Munali seat, on the PF ticket.

“Without doubt, I will. I’m geared; I’m equal to the task. It’s not debatable. Given the opportunity to take Munali forward, I have what it takes,” he said. “Munali is too small for my liking! Guarantee me to take Munali forward, I’ll show you what I can do.”

Reminded about the long list of PF members eyeing Munali, Mutale said he was not worried about other ruling party contestants.

“I’m not worried about who is standing on the ticket. I’m equal to the task and I’m not going to compare myself to anybody. I’m Bizwell! I have the ability to move [a] mountain,” Mutale charged.

“What is in Munali currently? Certain facilities have been outstanding for many years. I have toured Munali, I have spoken with Munali people. I have started changing the lives of Munali.”

He further pointed out that anyone could front themselves as the would-be PF parliamentary candidate in Munali Constituency.

“But can you get the President [to] win maximum votes? That’s the question you should ask,” said Mutale. “I’m standing and I’m saying yes, I’ll gun (garner) 150,000 votes in Munali for the President. I’m equal to the task!”

The provisional number of registered voters in Munali Constituency is 151,806.