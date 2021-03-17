Don’t impose a candidate on us – Sinazongwe youths

UPND youths in Sinazongwe district have vowed never to entertain politicians that only want to use them to seek political office for their personal gain.

Addressing youths that gathered to commemorate this year’s Youth Day, Sinazongwe Constituency UPND chairman Vincent Siacibondo said hunger and unemployment must not be the driving force for people to seek public office but service delivery.

“Here in Sinazongwe Constituency we don’t want politicians that just want to use us to get to parliament or council chamber, no!” he said. “If you know that in 2019 when we experienced severe hunger situation you did not come to help us, if you know that in 2020 when we were struggling to reach to centres where issuance of National Registration Cards and voter registration were being conducted from, you did not contribute anything to help those from far-flung areas to be ferried to registration centres, then forget that we can vote for you.”

He however assured the current member of parliament that he would be remembered.

Siacibondo said this year’s elections were not about employing hungry politicians but standing for those with the heart for the people.

“But we want to assure our MP Hon. Gift Sialubalo that come 12 August we will remember you in the ballot because you have suffered for us in all times; be it during the hunger situation and NRC issuance and voter registration,” said Siacibondo.

Another youth Fostina Munsanje, who is the constituency trustee, said young people were now ready to fight for their party president Hakainde Hichilema to go to State House.

“This time around as youths from Sinazongwe we are giving our president, HH, a 100 per cent vote and we will also give him a loyal servant as an MP who is Hon. Sialubalo,” said Munsanje.

Maamba ward youth chairman Given Bbombe said time to impose candidates on people was long gone.

“We, the people, have spoken and our voice must be heard. We don’t want the party to impose anyone on us apart from our choice who is Hon. Sialubalo. In a democracy the voice of the people is paramount and must be respected,” said Bbombe.