How safe is our Mobile Money with you, Mr Service Provider?

[By Michael B. Munyimba]

I’m going to sue someone or something soon, kaleza! Some vagabond, who happens to be a young brother to a former classmate of mine long ago, paid me a visit two weeks ago. It wasn’t the first time he visited, and at each visit, he would spend even up to two or three months; especially after making friends with one of my young nephews I stay with. He practically became family and felt at home, and I perceived him just like my own nephew. I accommodated him, fed him, and even bought him beers whenever I could. I didn’t realise that I was actually nesting a demon masquerading as a human.

So, one early morning, this ‘demon’ woke up, unplugged my expensive smart phone I was charging in the lounge while I took a shower, and fled with it. And on the phone was K4,000 in my Mobile Money account.

But let me skip the minute details in between, of how I panicked and went in a state of shock upon realising what had just transpired. Actually, it wasn’t the money on the phone that I was worried of at first, after all, I’m the only one who had the security code. It was the phone itself I was worried of. I’m one of those that keep their very important documents and information on the phone; voice recordings, WhatsApp messages, treasured old songs and even email messages I wouldn’t love to fall in wrong hands.

Yes, I went in a delirium of craziness. I just couldn’t believe that a boy I had welcomed in my place and treated like my own could pay me back this savage way. And in my state of confusion, I forgot the urgency of rushing to my service provider to do a SIM replacement. Perhaps I was still harbouring false illusions that he would miraculously show up with the phone and tell me it was just a silly error he had made of going with it. But he never came back, and I only reported the matter to the police and to my service provider after three or so days.

Ok, yes, I had lost the phone, but at least, my solace came from the belief that I had a K4,000 on my account and would quickly replace my phone. So, it was with great confidence that I stormed my service provider outlet to do a SIM replacement, knowing that my money was safe. And this is where my story actually begins.

When the young lady I found at the front desk checked on her computer, she looked at me and said, “but sir, this number is not registered in your name.” Well, which simply meant I had erred when giving her my number, I thought. So, I cross-checked to confirm, but surprisingly, it was the correct one. So, she rechecked the details on her computer again; and again, she retorted the same thing she had earlier told me, that this number was not registered in my name. But how could that be? I personally registered that number at this very outlet two years ago, what was happening?

That’s how I finally asked in whose name it was registered then. Lo and behold, it was registered under the same ‘demon’ that had fled with my phone. “Hey, wait a minute…” I was suddenly sweating profusely despite the cold weather that morning which came with heavy rain; as fears of the safety of my K4,000 in the account created unpleasant images in my mind. “Lady, are you trying to play with my mind or what? That can’t be true….”

I was now panicking, my timid voice now blustering in staccato sentences as I eagerly searched for my NRC which I handed over to her with trembling hands so that she could check her computer database properly and compare her findings. And that’s when she began telling me what was going to shock me even more, something I didn’t expect to hear from a large mobile phone service provider such as this one. She said yes, it’s true, records on their database indicated that this number was initially registered in my name, but that everything was changed by that jackal that stole my phone; meaning he was allowed to do that without my authority. And this service provider did not even bother to question why someone could just change a number registered in someone else’s name into his name.

And finally, she dropped the bombshell that I had feared and dreaded the most; my entire K4,000 was wiped out of my account the moment the same change in name was made, leaving only 10 Ngwee on it. “No, no, this can’t be happening to me. Dear God, why would you allow such mischief to prevail in this good land?” I cried out loudly the moment I got home, pacing wildly in my locked room with tears streaming down my once beautiful face that has suddenly become distorted because of these ugly things happening.

While at that office, I was almost tempted to strangle that girl at the front desk. “But how possible is it that someone could just walk into your office with a stolen SIM card and phone and be allowed to change ownership of a SIM card that was not his, be given a new PIN for the mobile money account and withdraw money that did not belong to him? Don’t you people have a security system and verification routine you run to enable the safety of people’s lines and monies entrusted in your custody?” I yelled angrily. “I’m going to sue your pants down, watch me, you fools!”

I was now shaking with uncontrollable anger, as I thought of the bills and debts that awaited me. My good phone was gone, now even my little money, what sort of life is this, I thought. It is difficult to believe that this service provider will allow any scumbag to walk to their office, and without any form of proof of ownership of a SIM number he claims to be his, will proceed to alter records in their computer database into his name. What would you think of a company that can act that way?

I won’t mention the name of this service provider now, but those of you that have done SIM replacements with all service providers before will know which one is the Judas Iscariot I’m referring to. But they will hear from my lawyers soon who are still weighing the strength of the case; checking if there were any terms and conditions, I may have entered into with them when I became their customer. So, if you hear that I’m suddenly a millionaire, don’t say shakwa shonongo, ninshi I have been compensated in court.

To wrap it up, Mr Service Provider, you have exhibited profound negligence in the execution of your duty as the custodian of your clients’ valuables. Anyone entrusted with keeping people’s treasures is logically mandated with the responsibility of creating an enabling environment that assures clients of safety and security because that’s what begets dignity and integrity. But you have conducted yourself like a prostitute that keeps her legs unclosed, open to anyone or anything, just like your outlet doors.

Review your modus operandi and tighten your security screws when it comes to securing your clients’ monies on their phones, you are too loose for my liking. I will admonish you with bitter Vernon, not because of anything else but the love I have for you. And I will castigate you, not with impunity, but with the hope that you will change. STOP ALLOWING SIM CHANGES FROM ONE NAME TO ANOTHER BEFORE YOU VERIFY TRUE OWNERSHIP OF THE SAME.

It’s very simple, check the last calls made and call friends to find out what happened to the initial owner of the SIM card and why he or she is handing it over to someone else. You will find that most of those cards are stolen. STOP IT! So, between now and then, Mr Service Provider, we shall be watching you with keen interest; watching your operations with an eagle’s eye and shall continue to view you with contempt as you stand in violation of customers’ trust. And once you have corrected your faults, we your clients shall not only restore our trust in you, but we, under whose jurisdiction and prerogative of mercy you stand, shall bestow your crowns and trophies of leadership and utmost excellence in the champions league that you belong.

As for the demon that stole my phone and money, ZP are working on the issue and are on his heels. But they should act fast because I’m also talking to some few notables in Mununga; with these heavy rains and lightning, anything can happen. However, if it so happens that I personally find him first, he will still be a corpse – I have studied karate through correspondence.

Send comment to: WhatsApp: +260 762 713936 or call +260 970 769521. Email: globalaccesstraining2015@gmail.com