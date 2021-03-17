I’LL SUPPORT KATOBA – MIAMBA

WOMEN football in the country will never be the same with the election of a female candidate to the FAZ main executive, says losing candidate Nelly Miamba.

Miamba, who is the proprietor of Copperbelt Division One side Mufulira United, was a losing candidate for the national women representative at the recent elective FAZ annual general meeting held in Livingstone.

The position was scooped by Green Buffaloes chairperson, Colonel Priscilla Katoba.

In an interview, Miamba said she is excited that women football now has a permanent representative at the highest level of leadership.

“For me I participated in this election, yes, but Colonel Katoba was elected. That’s how an election works. You win or lose but I will 100 per cent support her and I am ready to offer my services if I am approached so that we can uplift the game of football, especially women football further,” said Miamba. “What is more pleasing for me is that we now have a permanent slot for women at the top. I will support her, definitely, so that football can move forward because we all work for football. What is important is that women football will now have a voice in the executive.”

Others who contested the position for female representative are Hilda Mutangama, owner of Eden University national division league One side Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy, and Brenda Kunda.