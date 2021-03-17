KAMBWILI PROPOSED HICHILEMA…and he agreed to be his running mate -Akafumba

CHISHIMBA Kambwili did propose that Hakainde Hichilema be the president of the opposition alliance, NDC president Josephs Akafumba has revealed.

And chief Mukuni has advised his fellow traditional leaders not to fight the will of the people.

Meanwhile, Fr Richard Luonde, who is NDC national chairperson, says Hichilema is a philosophical and well calculated leader.

Speaking when he, Fr Luonde and NDC spokesperson Franklin Membe paid a courtesy call on senior chief Mukuni at his Lumpasa palace on Sunday, Akafumba said the hope of the Zambian people lies in the UPND Alliance.

“Guess what, your royal highness the person who proposed Hakainde Hichilema to be the alliance president was Chishimba Kambwili. This country is tribally divided and we needed to heal that,” he said. “When we started, late James Lukuku did suggest that we use the Roan formula of UPNDC but we said that will be registering a new political party. And we said it is not possible looking at our brother Mutati (Felix) was struggling to register a party for about nine months. So we agreed to use the vehicle that was well known and branded and that was UPND Alliance,”

Akafumba stressed that, “I personally suggested that he (Kambwili) be the running mate and he was agreeable. I warned him of what that would mean should he file in his nomination that he would be UPND and he did not have problems with that.”

“The Zambian people believe in the UPND Alliance because of the suffering that they have gone through under the PF,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to help the Zambian people move out of the mess. He (Kambwili) said the alliance was 99.9 per cent done and when he backed off we decided to go with the 99.9 per cent than the 0.1 per cent.”

Akafumba said even the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine which was 80 per cent effective was saving lives, so at 99.9 per cent the alliance was the best way to go.

At this point Mukuni chipped in, noting that Kambwili had suspended Akafumba and others.

But Akafumba said: “That was drama, a central committee is more like a board and you can’t hold a meeting without the vice-president, without the secretary general, no national chairperson. That was a biggest joke. So our brother is best advised to be on the right side of the law than perpetuating illegality.”

And Fr Luonde said Hichilema has an understanding of country management.

Mukuni then cut in and said he always advises his fellow traditional leaders: “not to fight the will of the people or you risk being irrelevant.”

He wondered what would become of the PF once Parliament and Cabinet is dissolved, to which Akafumba responded that the NDC receives a lot of calls from senior PF members who are willing to join the UPND Alliance.

“We need to be relevant to the nation,” he said as Mukuni warned that lawlessness will be the order of the day if the PF wins in August.

He said the Mongu arrest of Hichilema was a set up to try and block him from the 2021 elections so was the Shibuyunji village raid.

“In Mongu the passenger was arrested and not the driver! They are again flushing and dishing out money which is working against them. The people with money are PF cadres and not doctors and pensioners,” noted Mukuni.

At Zambezi FM radio during the ‘Boiling Pot Special Programme’, Akafumba said the PF changed colours after the death of Michael Sata.

“The hope of the Zambian people lies in the UPND Alliance and I can promise you that if you take that route you will not go wrong,” he said.

Akafumba said Zambia lost it when Sata died.

And Fr Luonde said Sata had a vision which was seen in his three years in office.

He said if Zambians don’t vote for the UPND Alliance, God would not be in tandem with the country.

“This is the only chance we have to start rebuilding this nation. You will will make a decisive decision to vote for the UPND Alliance otherwise God will not be with us,” said Fr Luonde.