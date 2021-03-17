Lungu has become a ‘one-stop shop’ – NDC

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has become a one-stop shop, says the opposition National Democratic Congress.

In a statement yesterday, party spokesperson Franklin Membe noted that President Lungu had abandoned all statutory institutions to become the “godfather” of the nation.

He said President Lungu had arbitrarily curtailed the powers of important organisations such as the Zambia Development Agency, Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission, Development Bank Zambia and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

“ZDA, CEEC, DBZ and ZNCSB, FIC etc. are statutory organs that are mandated to be channels through which national development finances should be channeled. He is the Father Christmas to whom all cadres must look,” Membe said. “The ‘Kamufuko’ formula of splashing cash in the roads and throwing it to cadres is not only satanic but illegal and impeachable.”

He accused President Lungu and Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga of having printed money without the backing of new products and services.

Membe said there could only be as much cash in the economy as there were goods and services.

He said it was reckless to increase money stock without ensuring there is a correlating growth in the economy.

“Consumer prices have risen between 200 and 500 per cent as a result. People are going hungry and the rate at which people are becoming mad has more than doubled as a result, families are broken and GBV and divorces are on the increase. Crime has increased as the rates of child abuse, teen pregnancies and child marriages have gone unabated,” Membe said.

He questioned the President’s decision to be the “one-stop shop for national development”.

“Himself is BoZ, he is DBZ, he is CEEC, he is all in all. Lungu has taken us back to medieval years. If the K5 billion [he alleges has been illegally printed] was invested into DBZ and CEEC with a mandate to grow the economy by a certain growth rate, I have no doubt in my mind our young men and women tasked to support the development of Zambia would deliver,” he said.

Membe said with the hate that “this President entertains in his head”, he had reason to believe that the usurping of powers of deserving institutions was tribal.

“There could be some Tongas at the helms of these institutions,” said Membe.