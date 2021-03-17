Stop bribing officials for adoption, Ndola PF tells aspirants

NDOLA PF district chairman Benjamin Chitondo has warned aspiring candidates against bribing officials in exchange for adoption.

Chitondo said adoptions in Ndola would be done on merit to ensure victory for President Edgar Lungu.

He said the party would not risk to adopt candidates who can’t win votes for President Lungu.

In an interview, Chitondo said the response from aspiring candidates was overwhelming.

“Let me make it clear that candidates will be adopted on merit. We will not compromise, whether you are incumbent or aspiring, everything will be done on merit. We can’t risk to adopt candidates that will not win President Edgar Lungu votes. But let me warn those who want to bribe party officials for adoptions to stop. It won’t work,” said Chitondo. “So the response from those aspiring is so overwhelming. This is so good for us as a party in Ndola. We need competition, this is the good part of the PF party.”

And Ndola Central aspiring candidate Joseph Chilinda said the PF needs a candidate that will be easy to market.

“It is not about chances anymore now. We need candidates that will make the President win. So I am confident that I am that candidate that will add votes for the President. This is what we need as a party. Ndola Central needs leadership,” said Chilinda.

Brenda Chilufya, another PF aspiring candidate, said Ndola Central needs a woman candidate.

“We need to close the gap between men and women. It is for this reason that women need to be pushed and aspire for adoption,” said Chilufya. “For the first time Ndola Central will have a female candidate. Time has come for us to stand up and give the woman power to be a representative of the people.”

While adoptions for MP, mayorial, council chairperson, councillors are ongoing, the PF will hold its general conference from April 10 to 11.