There are too many sad faces on our streets, observes Lusaka youth

A LUSAKA youth says there are many sad faces on the streets of the country because of the economic hardships that people are facing.

Dillon Mayangwa says when a system ceases to promote the common good it must not only be denounced but done away with.

“We must be prepared to work with another system that is more just, fair, humane and more suited to the needs of today,” Mayangwa urged.

He says the continuous depreciation of the local currency has badly affected businesses.

Mayangwa, a businessman, said the country needed a radical change for people to survive another five-year term.

In an interview, Mayangwa said the only people showing happy faces were PF cadres and friends of the ruling party with contracts.

“If you look around, there are many sad faces in the nation – hunger, unemployment and other economic hardships that people are going through. The cost of living is very high and people have few reasons to be happy,” he said. “Poor economic governance is at play, poverty and inequalities are all over. We have seen that the current policies are favouring more of the rich and the poor people keep on being poorer.”

Mayangwa also complained about government policies which he said only favoured foreign investors.

“The wealth of the country is not really benefiting the people. If you look at the current situation, the policies are favouring foreign investors. That’s why we need policies that are aimed at improving the agriculture sector where the majority poor are,” Mayangwa said. “Currently, when we look at the wealth of this nation, it is only the foreigners and the PF cadres who are benefitting. The majority Zambians are not benefiting from the wealth of this nation. If it is not foreign investors, then it is the Cabinet ministers, and the majority poor Zambians are far from benefiting from the national cake.”

He criticised the youth empowerment programme which has mainly benefited PF aligned youths.

Mayangwa said the tourism industry needed an urgent boost after the sector offloaded employees following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

“Youths in the hotel industry are out of employment, those lucky are on maintenance salary. The sad faces on the streets of Livingstone are heartbreaking, yet no one is talking about it -not even their area member of parliament,” Muyangwa said. “Instead, government is busy buying fuel tankers that will only benefit few cadres while neglecting those in the tourism sector. These people in leadership should know that youths are all over Zambia, it’s not only Lusaka and Copperbelt. It’s not only those that can stand and shout ‘pamaka’, insult the opposition or sing praise for the ruling party that deserve to smile, no.”

And Muyangwa noted that it was expensive to do business in Zambia.

He said the government should clearly state the recovery plan to stabilise the economy, stressing that unemployment was enslaving the poor.

“There is no vision at all, the current economic erosion is seen through the weakening kwacha. In terms of possible solutions, the President needs to come out really clearly on this issue,” Mayangwa said. “He needs to come up with clear confidence building measures, particularly those that are aimed at reducing poverty among Zambians and create jobs for the youths. Our response to the problems of the poor must be set by real love, not by the standards of a society that tends to maintain the present situation.”

He called for a complete breakaway from the current system which continued to enslave people.

“The present situation in our country calls for some radical changes. Changes must be made; present conditions must be improved upon. When a system ceases to promote the common good, it must not only be denounced; there is need to break with it,” said Mayangwa. “We must be prepared to work with another system that is more just, fair, humane and more suited to the needs of today.”