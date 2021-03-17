Very little will be achieved if we don’t prioritise education, employment – M’membe

FRED M’membe says youth employment has worsened in recent years.

In a statement issued on Youth Day, Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president said that today there were 3,491,404 (male 1,744,843 and female 1,746,561) aged between 15 -24, accounting for 20.03 per cent of Zambia’s population.

He said an unacceptably high numbers of young Zambians were experiencing poor education and employment outcomes.

Dr M’membe indicated that in education, many youth of upper secondary age were out of school, and that upper secondary enrolment rates were low.

“Moreover, many of the poorest 12 to 14-year-olds have never attended school, and many of the youth of the future are still unable to obtain an acceptable primary education,” Dr M’membe said.

“In most of our rural areas, young women face particular challenges in terms of securing and completing an education. Youth employment has worsened in recent years.”

He explained that unemployment among youth ages 15-24 stood at 24 per cent (male 23.6 per cent and female 24.4 per cent).

Dr M’membe added that many young people were in precarious or informal work and that most of them were living in poverty even though they were employed.

He noted that the challenges of securing and retaining decent work were even more serious and complex for vulnerable and marginalised youth, including young women and youth with disabilities.

“The active engagement of youth in sustainable development efforts was central to achieving a sustainable, inclusive and stable nation, and to averting the worst threats and challenges to sustainable development, including the impacts of climate change, unemployment, poverty, gender inequality, conflict, and migration,” he said.

“While all other areas of human endeavour are important, if we don’t prioritise education and employment, very little will be achieved in improving the conditions of our young people.”

Dr M’membe further said education and employment were fundamental to overall youth development.

He pointed out that while entrepreneurship offered opportunities for some youth, a diverse and robust employment strategy must include options and opportunities for all young people.

“We need to start building successful programmes that address the individual and socio-economic contexts in which our young people actually live, rather than simply repeating the skills-for-employability rhetoric which supposes that there are formal sector jobs available if only young people were not so unprepared,” Dr M’membe said. “Equally, such programmes view entrepreneurship practically, as a part of livelihood strategy, rather than through an ideological lens. They believe young people can succeed in business but need support and [to] face risks.”

Dr M’membe said it was important to recognise that the human rights and flourishing of youth were about more than successful transitions to employment.

He noted that young people had aspirations that were far broader and that needed to be valued and supported.

“Approaches that focus on prioritising youth participation, respecting youth rights, and addressing youth aspirations are key,” said Dr M’membe. “Rather than focusing on narrow measures of educational or employment attainment, it is crucial that sufficient attention is paid to young people’s own accounts of what they value for their human development and for the sustainable development of their communities.”