Zambians capable of escorting Lungu out of State House

Nason Msoni says President Edgar Lungu is a State liability who must peacefully leave office in August this year.
Msoni says Edgar’s season is nearly over and people are politely asking him to go peacefully by raising the eligibility issue.
Msoni says when most Zambians tell him about his ineligibility to run for office, for a third time, “He needs to pay attention.”
“When Zambians are saying that you are not eligible, it is a message that people are fatigued. They are saying that ‘please, Mr President, go peacefully; we have had enough of mismanagement of national affairs’,” says Msoni. “So, Zambians are being merely courteous to you, Sir. They are saying ‘please, spare us; go now.’ That’s what Zambians are saying! But they are trying to be polite. Indeed, you are ineligible and so stand down.”
In 1991 Dr Kenneth Kaunda set the standard for how to conduct multiparty politics, elections and to put aside political fears, disappointment and accept the election results. He was the first incumbent president to lose to a candidate of another political party and lead a peaceful transfer of power to Frederick Chiluba.
It may not be in Edgar’s character to respect the requirements of a multiparty political dispensation and accept to leave power graciously and peacefully without trying to get a third term outside the provisions of the Constitution. But if he could demonstrate ethical awareness and place the nation’s interests above his own, he would abandon his third term ambitions and
commit to an orderly exist from office. The first ethical question he should ask is, “Are my actions going to damage our citizens or nation?” In order to serve the common good in society, an ethical approach is critical to protect our national and health security needs.
The ethical path to preserve our democracy is through him dropping his third term bid and ensuring an orderly exist from power for the common good of the nation. Will Edgar understand this?
Each transfer of power between individuals and political parties has been achieved because of the decency of the candidates and their commitment to honouring the will of the voters. The Zambian people have come to expect peaceful transfers after an election because it is the right thing to do — and it is the ethical path to affirming our multiparty democratic ideals.
Zambians are prepared for any shenanigans from Edgar.
Zambians are perfectly capable of escorting Edgar out of State House.
Nason Msoni says President Edgar Lungu is a State liability who must peacefully leave office in August this year.
Msoni says Edgar’s season is nearly over and people are politely asking him to go peacefully by raising the eligibility issue.
Msoni says when most Zambians tell him about his ineligibility to run for office, for a third time, “He needs to pay attention.”
“When Zambians are saying that you are not eligible, it is a message that people are fatigued. They are saying that ‘please, Mr President, go peacefully; we have had enough of mismanagement of national affairs’,” says Msoni. “So, Zambians are being merely courteous to you, Sir. They are saying ‘please, spare us; go now.’ That’s what Zambians are saying! But they are trying to be polite. Indeed, you are ineligible and so stand down.”
In 1991 Dr Kenneth Kaunda set the standard for how to conduct multiparty politics, elections and to put aside political fears, disappointment and accept the election results. He was the first incumbent president to lose to a candidate of another political party and lead a peaceful transfer of power to Frederick Chiluba.
It may not be in Edgar’s character to respect the requirements of a multiparty political dispensation and accept to leave power graciously and peacefully without trying to get a third term outside the provisions of the Constitution. But if he could demonstrate ethical awareness and place the nation’s interests above his own, he would abandon his third term ambitions and
commit to an orderly exist from office. The first ethical question he should ask is, “Are my actions going to damage our citizens or nation?” In order to serve the common good in society, an ethical approach is critical to protect our national and health security needs.
The ethical path to preserve our democracy is through him dropping his third term bid and ensuring an orderly exist from power for the common good of the nation. Will Edgar understand this?
Each transfer of power between individuals and political parties has been achieved because of the decency of the candidates and their commitment to honouring the will of the voters. The Zambian people have come to expect peaceful transfers after an election because it is the right thing to do — and it is the ethical path to affirming our multiparty democratic ideals.
Zambians are prepared for any shenanigans from Edgar.
Zambians are perfectly capable of escorting Edgar out of State House.