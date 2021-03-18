ECZ won’t accept tertiary, university degrees without a G12 certificate – Nshindano

A TERTIARY, vocational, craft, trade or apprenticeship is not equivalent to a Grade 12 certificate as it is not comparable in value, amount, meaning and functions to a grade 12 certificate, says the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia also announced that the campaign period will start from May 12 to August 11, 2021.

And Examination Council of Zambia director Michael Chilala has clarified that the council does not request for five credits to make a school certificate.

Addressing the media in Lusaka yesterday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said for the purposes of the 2021 Presidential and General Elections, all candidates would be required to have their grade 12 certificates or equivalents validated by the Examination Council of Zambia or the Zambia Qualifications Authority.

“Take note that qualifications from tertiary institutions such as trade certificates, diploma or university degrees are not equivalent to a grade 12 certificate and therefore will not separately be accepted without a grade 12 certificate,” Nshindano explained.

He said aspiring candidates should ensure they obtain supporting letters from institutions validating their certificates, which should be presented together with the nomination papers and verified certificates on nomination day.

Further, Nshindano said the term Grade 12 certificate used in article 70 of the Constitution was synonymous with the term school certificate when read with the necessary modification in accordance with section 6 of the Constitution of Zambia Act No. 1 of 2016.

He said the word equivalent to the Grade 12 certificate envisaged in Article 70 (1) (d) of the Constitution relates to qualifications that are comparable in value, amount, meaning and functions and are neither inferior nor superior to a school certificate.

Nshindano said qualifications might include academic qualifications that have been obtained in other jurisdictions but which are equivalent to a school certificate in Zambia.

“A General Certificate of Education (GCE) is equivalent to a Grade 12 certificate as envisaged under article 70 (1) (d) of the Constitution of Zambia if the number of subjects passed and the grades obtained satisfy the requirements for obtaining a School Certificate,” he said.

Nshindano said the commission would not accept certificates that were verified in 2016, advising prospective candidates to make fresh validations in view of the Constitutional Court ruling of the Grade 12 certificate requirement.

And Nshindano pleaded with political parties not to engage in premature campaigns.

He said the ECZ cannot enforce the electoral code of conduct on those prematurely campaigning as it was outside its jurisdiction.

He urged law enforcement agencies to take charge of the process.

And Dr Chilala said there were two ways to obtain a School Certificate.

He said one of the ways was to pass six subjects including English.

“You pass six subjects including English but one of the six must be at credit or better. So if you have six subjects and then these six must include English and one of the six must be at credit or better then you have a School Certificate. For clarity’s sake, you can even have five grade eight or five passes and then you have one subject where you have a six, and then if these six include English, even if English is at grade 8, you still make a School Certificate…so we do not request for five credits to make a School Certificate,” said Dr Chilala.

He added that the second condition was that if one passes 5 subjects, they must still include English and then two of the five subjects must be a credit or better.

“So you can have three grade eights and then you have two grade six as long as among the five subjects you passed there is English, you still have a School Certificate,” said Dr Chilala.

And the general election calendar indicates that presidential nominations would be conducted from May 17 to 20 while parliamentary, mayoral and council chairpersons, and ward councillor nominations would be done on May 17, 18 and 19, respectively.

Payment of nomination fees is from May 1 to the 9th. Voter register certification is set for May 9 and processing of supporters from May 10 to 15.

According to the ECZ schedule, the campaign period runs from May 12 to August 11 while the nomination petition period has been set from May 15 to June 11.