FPI demands arrest, prosecution of Radio Chete FM attackers

THE Free Press Initiative (FPI) Zambia has demanded that the full wrath of the law takes its course against the people who attacked Chete FM in Nakonde on March 10.

And FPI founder Joan Chirwa has commended information and broadcasting services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga who last week went to Zambia Police Service headquarters to demand protection of journalists across the country.

Malupenga’s action came a few days after attacks by cadres on Chete FM Radio in Nakonde district, Muchinga Province.

Chirwa said FPI believed that the arrests would send a strong message to cadres to desist from attacking journalists and their political opponents as no one was above the law.

She said additionally, political party cadres must learn to be tolerant of divergent views and co-exist with other political players.

And Chirwa said FPI was pleased with the action taken by Malupenga last week to physically petition the police to offer protection to journalists, especially ahead the August 12, 2021 general elections.

“We have made several calls for the protection of our men and women in the media and demanded that those behind attacks on media houses must be made to face the full wrath of the law. It is only through prosecution that such barbaric acts will end. We are happy that government, through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, saw it necessary to act quickly to send a message to law enforcement officers that their services are required now more than ever before,” she said.

Chirwa said having the the permanent secretary, who was a journalist, finding time to go to the police to tell them that violence against the media should end immediately was something that gives some hope that the statements from the government regarding protection of journalists around the country would be acted upon.

She said President Edgar Lungu, a journalist himself, and information minister Dora Siliya, also a journalist, had made several statements to the effect that they would ensure protection of journalists.

“We are happy that the statements they have made have been backed by action taken by Mr Malupenga to demand full protection of journalists. What we want is real action being taken to ensure that journalists are protected. Mere statements don’t go anywhere. Our hope is that the police will take this action by Mr Malupenga as a serious protest against sustained attacks on media houses,” she said.

“They shouldn’t take it as one of those acts where somebody will stand and go to their offices. That was not a chit-chat moment; it was a loud message that the police ought to act and guarantee safety of journalists in deed and not in words.”

She said like had been said many times, the Zambia Police Service could dispatch police officers to man radio and television stations that were known to be targeted for attacks by political party cadres.

Chirwa said police must not wait to be requested to protect journalists but must do it as a matter of principle demanded of in any democracy.

“We do not think this is something that the police can fail to do. President Lungu, Ms Siliya and Mr Malupenga, all of whom are holding critical offices that have the welfare of journalists as one of their key mandates, should continue to lead the way in ensuring none of our journalists suffers harassment and violence at the hands of political party cadres in any election,” said Chirwa.

“President Lungu is a journalist and a lawyer, Ms Siliya is a journalist and Mr Malupenga is also a journalist, therefore, we have in the trio a team that totally understands the implications of having a threatened media during elections.”/SM