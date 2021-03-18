Kalifungwa to challenge Lungu for PF president

PF member Makesa Kalifungwa says he will challenge Edgar Lungu for the position of party president at the forthcoming PF general conference.

Kalifungwa, who is based on the Copperbelt, says the party needs a fresh face “in case other issues pop up from the ongoing eligibility debate.”

Constitutional experts argue that President Lungu is not eligible to contest the August 12 Presidential and General Elections because he has held office twice as per 2016 amended Constitution.

Kalifungwa in an unsolicited interview said the falling standards of living in the country required fresh ideas to take the country forward from the current economic situation.

“We need a reservoir of leaders in the party. It’s not just those that are in the limelight who are leaders in PF. There are a lot of ordinary members in the party that can lead this party. We need to show the world that PF is not one man. So I will be standing for party president at the convention. In case other issues pop up from eligibility debate, we need an alternative as a party,” Kalifungwa said. “Looking at the standard of living, we need a fresh person, fresh ideas to improve the standards of living.”

The PF goes to the general conference next month, April 10 – 11, to choose a party president and members of the central committee.

It remains to be seen if Kalifungwa will be allowed to file his nomination papers to challenge President Lungu, considering that others who came out in the open on this score like lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya popularly as KBF was expelled from the party.