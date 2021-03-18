Reign over these unruly cadres attacking media houses

In the face of rising attacks on media houses by political party cadres, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Amos Malupenga last Friday took the protest to Zambia Police Service Headquarters, demanding increased protection of journalists.
In petitioning the police, Amos flashed a placard with the inscription “TOP COP PLEASE PROTECT OUR JOURNALISTS” before handing it to deputy Inspector General of Police for administration Richard Mweene who was standing in for Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja.
Amos told Mweene that the Ministry has been receiving several calls from people who want to know what it was doing for the protection of journalists. He explained that the government was for free press and a safe working environment for journalists but was saddened by incessant attacks on journalists and media houses.
Amos said his visit to the police headquarters was to petition police to protect journalists especially that President Edgar Lungu had assured them of protection.
“Journalists are more vulnerable towards elections because of the nature of their job. I came here to police headquarters to lodge in a complaint on their behalf. I have been receiving numerous calls about what the Ministry is doing with regards to their safety. The Head of State has made his stance clear on this matter and the onus is on Police,” submitted Amos.
Last December, Edgar gave Kanganja a six-month contract to transform the institution and regain public confidence. Edgar told Kanganja, “This is to enable you to conclude the investigations into the killing of two innocent Zambians [Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda] and allow you to reorganise the Police Service with a view to restoring the eroding public confidence in the service. This will form the basis for your performance appraisal for further consideration”.
Notwithstanding, Edgar’s inconsistency over political violence, we thought Kanganja would rise to the occasion, stamp his authority and maintain law and order. He has six months to save his face. This means that Kanganja must double up, for time is not on his side, and put an end to those evil forces! He must understand that any little negligence or carelessness on the police’s part will or can imperil peace and unity. It can also lead to unnecessary or avoidable death, in this case of innocent journalists.
Amos’ protest/petition surely must motivate the police to address this sickening attitude being perpetrated by PF cadres against radio stations covering the opposition. The onus to protect journalists and the rest of the people is on the Zambia Police. And this is not about cleansing or restoring their badly damaged image in the eyes of the public but executing their mandate. Police have a huge task for it to restore their image yet this task is not insurmountable – just act professionally, in accordance with your prescribed mandate. It’s simple as that!
This reminds us of Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s speech of 1966 at Lilayi Police Training School guiding that, “First and foremost must come the quality of impartial fair play, for I do not wish my policemen to be partisan to the many political and tribal feuds that may emerge in our country, as has happened in others. The worst policeman so far as I am concerned is that man who will not admonish or arrest another because he is of the same tribe, race or political sympathy. Equally reprehensible is the policeman who will not do his duty for fear that because he is of a different tribe, race or political feelings his deeds will be misunderstood. If you should ever find yourselves in a position of compromise against the principles of fair play and impartiality, then be humble enough to seek God’s guidance because neither the present nor the future generation will forgive you for betraying the many people who have died and suffered in the struggle to bring forth this independent land.”
We highly appreciate the support we have received so far as the media from Amos. It is uncommon that a senior government official can choose to be professional and side with his fellow journalists who are being hunted and attacked like duikers. Ordinarily, Amos would have chosen to keep quiet like others in government have done. He is a very senior officer appointed by the President, just like Kanganja. We hope that this support Amos has given to journalists will motivate Kanganja to act as a professional top police officer and not as a PF cadre or a scared rat. Police should not shirk their responsibility. Please, reign over these unruly cadres attacking journalists, media houses!
