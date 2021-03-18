Siabutuba’s continued detention unacceptable, says OYV

OPERATION Young Vote is extremely dismayed at the continued detention of ActionAid Zambia chairperson Partner Siabutuba.

In a statement yesterday, OYV executive director

Guess Nyirenda said it was absolutely unacceptable that Siabutuba can be in police detention from March 10 to date without being charged.

“This is an outright violation of Mr Partner’s human rights as the law does not allow the police to arrest and detain someone beyond 48 hours without charging them,” he said. “Why is the [Zambia] Police Service, an agent of the state bent to abrogate the law and infringe on the young man’s rights even when they are fully aware that this is denting Zambia’s human rights record on the international scene.”

Nyirenda said OYV knows that this scenario may be happening to many other unfortunate Zambians under the PF-led government.

“We raise this point because we are aware that the PF government and leadership may be in the dark of what is happening whereas some irresponsible cartel are using the governance institutions and government agencies for their unwarranted and greedy missions,” he said.

Nyirenda demanded the ministers of home affairs and justice Stephen Kampyongo and Given Lubinda respectively to intervene in the matter “if at all government is not party to this illegality and also to save the country’s human rights record from deteriorating further”.

He said, being alive to the fact that among the factors and attributes that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral institutions consider include good governance and human rights records if they were to assist Zambia, OYV takes great exception at the deliberate promotion of disrespect for the law, the rule of law and lawlessness by the very governance institution mandated to do otherwise.

“We at OYV shall never sit quiet and watch wrong being perpetuated in our country,” he said. “We shall not allow our fellow and comrade in the name of Partner Siabutuba being intimidated and humiliated for being a Human Rights Defender, a civil society leader with strong but objective and impartial views which stand divergent from most of those of government and its agents.”

Nyirenda demanded that the state either releases Siabutuba unconditionally if it has no charge against “this very noble son of the soil or immediately charge him and bring him before the court of law so he can defend himself as opposed to intimidating and humiliating him through lengthy and illegal detention”.