Development 360 calls for behavioural change over waste management

DEVELOPMENT 360 has observed that some Livingstone residents use mentally challenged people to dump garbage in undesignated places.

Addressing Livingstone councillors and council officials at Victoria Hall, Chris Lubasi who is the director of Development 360 said there is need to invest in social behavioural change over waste management.

“We identified some challenges over behavioural change over waste management such as no well-defined interventions on waste,” he said. “We also discovered that people are using people who seem to have mental challenges. We can’t allow this to continue, we will invest more resources to try to get to the bottom of this.”

Lubasi said the ward development committee (WDC) seems to feel that they get left out with regards waste management.

He said WDCs do not have well defined roles on how far they can go.

He said Development 360 received funding of K189,000 to facilitate for local authority engagement on waste management.

Lubasi called for consistency on behavioural change sensitisation.

Livingstone City Council director of health Abwino Banda said waste management was a complex process which needs every Zambians’ participation.

Banda said there was need to look at the various interventions so as to have an action plan and a budget to run around.

The meeting was also attended by acting Livingstone town clerk George Mulenga who noted that in Lubumbashi the council parks garbage disposal trucks into which traders dump their garbage and when they are full they dispose of the waste.