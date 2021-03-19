GOVT FAILS TO BUY PLAYERS’ TICKETS

GOVERNMENT says it has no money to buy air tickets for foreign based players that coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has called for next week’s back-to-back AfCON qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

According to a letter signed by permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Sport and Child Development John Phiri, the ministry has explained that it has not received funding for the two assignments.

The ministry has instead asked FAZ to purchase the air tickets which would be refunded after receiving funding.

“…as you may be aware, the ministry has not yet been funded for the two engagements. Looking at the time left, we may not manage to procure tickets for foreign based players in good time. Note that the ministry is alive to the fact that players have to regroup this week,” Dr Phiri said in a letter dated March 17, 2021 which ministry sources made available to The Mast Sports. “In this regard, I write to request that you quickly purchase the tickets for foreign based players after which the ministry will reimburse you once funding is received.”

Funding for the senior national team programmes is exclusively handled by the government from transport, accommodation, allowances and bonuses.

But in 2018 the Chipolopolo was in danger of missing the first game at the CHAN tournament in Morocco until FAZ asked their president Andrew Kamanga to pay the travel agent US $20,000 and also gave the team another $5,000 to carry as incidentals which was paid back to him when Moses Mawere was sports minister.

In November 2019, FAZ was made to pay for the national team’s hotel bills in Blida, Algeria for the same qualifiers because the accountant from the ministry had no money despite being part of the entourage.

The money has not been reimbursed yet, according to information obtained so far.

Further information revealed that there was still no advance party from government to Zimbabwe where Zambia will be travelling for the final qualifier in 10 days as is always the case.

When reached for comment if it means players won’t receive their bonuses if they win the two games and qualify for the Cameroon tournament, sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga could not respond by press time.

However, a check revealed that FAZ had already sent out tickets to the foreign based players to travel in good time to join camp.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala was not available for comment either, while Kamanga’s phone went unanswered.