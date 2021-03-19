High poverty has put democracy under threat – Siatubotu

THE Voice organisation says the high levels of poverty in the country have put democracy under threat.

In an interview, the Voice executive director Faith Siatubotu said it would be suicidal for Zambians to underestimate the potential that poverty poses in corrupting people’s minds thereby endangering democracy.

“High levels of poverty in the country have put our democracy under threat. We are seeing a political culture of dishing out money to the electorate instead of the explanations of manifestos, our people now no longer see sense in the message but money because of poverty,” she said.

Siatubotu said it seemed some politicians had run out of messages to convince the electorate.

“Soon government aligned ministries such as Youth and Sports as well as Gender and Community Development will be irrelevant because now empowerment programmes are being implemented by politicians in exchange for a vote. We are wondering how democracy will thrive under such an environment where money talks and not the manifesto,” she wondered.

“When women and youths apply for empowerment funds through these designated offices they are told there is no funding. But surprisingly all of a sudden we have rich politicians in Zambia who are using their cash to manipulate their way into the governance of this country at the expense of fighting poverty. Politics now is downplaying the real empowerment interventions which are meant to move society from being just welfare seeking to allow people climb the ladder of empowerment at the mercy of a few vote seeking individuals.”

Siatubotu observed that now all those in elected positions were carrying out empowerment programmes at individual level instead of their offices that are mandated to do so.

“Imagine you go to these ministries, councils, looking for community projects and you find there is nothing but ministers, MPs, mayors, council chairpersons and councillors aspiring for office are implementing similar projects in their own capacity,” she said.

Siatubotu said this was not just only enslaving beneficiaries but making government departments that conduct similar projects irrelevant.