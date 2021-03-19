Let the disabled represent themselves in parliament, councils

The Born Short Living Tall (BSLT) says it is high time that differently abled persons begun being represented by their own if their interests are to be well addressed.
Executive director Ntalasha Chisha says their economic opportunities, education and social life are experienced with enormous limitations.
“May we be quick to state that Zambia is on progressive process of ensuring that people who are differently abled are incorporated in the governance system of the nation, and that is why there is need for all stakeholders to pull together in one direction and ensure Article 29 on the Rights with people who are living with disabilities which states that governments should encourage people with disabilities to stand for elections and get involved in politics becomes a reality in this election,” says Chisha. “We have observed that no one can address the challenges of differently abled persons apart from the people affected. Let us be on the right side of history by fighting for people who are differently abled and ensuring that we implement the right policies of equality and inclusiveness.”
Ntalasha is right.
For a long time now, we have observed that disabled people have been used by various political players as a trump card to get support from the voters. Successive governments have sung about the plight of the disabled, yet nothing concrete has been done for them. Several organisations have been formed to champion their cause, yet these people do not even form part of the leadership in such organisations. So, who do they represent if the affected people are not part of their leadership structures?
Equally, the Zambian Constitution since 1964 has provided for Cabinet positions that should be nominated by the President. Dr Kenneth Kaunda tried his best to use this prerogative and nominated the likes of late Lazarous Tembo, a visually impaired person, in his cabinet. Since then, the disabled have just been used by those in power as a tool for obtaining donor support and public sympathy.
Last year, in his quest to promote the failed and infamous Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, Edgar Lungu and his minions tried to use the disabled as a basis for supporting such an evil project. Yet, the current Constitution gives Edgar eight slots for nominating members of parliament whom he can also appoint in his Cabinet. Why has he never used such a constitutional provision? The answer is simple – he does not mean what he says.
Speaking of disability, Emma Thompson says, “Being disabled should not mean being disqualified from having access to every aspect of life.”
And Margaret Meade adds, “If we are to achieve a richer culture, we must weave one in which each diverse human gift will find a fitting place.”
We therefore, call on Edgar and his colleagues to give chance to the disabled to determine their future. Give them Cabinet and other portfolios so that they can champion their own cause. After all, they are citizens of this country with full rights as anyone of us. There are so many positions of authority in which the disabled can serve and help develop their country.
We equally appeal to opposition political parties to adopt as many differently abled people as they can for local government, parliamentary, and even presidential elections. It is not fair that someone should champion their cause when they have enough ability to do so. Most of them are very well educated and they understand issues perfectly. Our clarion call is that, let the disabled represent themselves in parliament, councils. Let them sit at the decision-making table to debate and promulgate their agenda, interests. That’s the only way to ensure sustainable development, by not leaving anyone behind.
The Born Short Living Tall (BSLT) says it is high time that differently abled persons begun being represented by their own if their interests are to be well addressed.
Executive director Ntalasha Chisha says their economic opportunities, education and social life are experienced with enormous limitations.
“May we be quick to state that Zambia is on progressive process of ensuring that people who are differently abled are incorporated in the governance system of the nation, and that is why there is need for all stakeholders to pull together in one direction and ensure Article 29 on the Rights with people who are living with disabilities which states that governments should encourage people with disabilities to stand for elections and get involved in politics becomes a reality in this election,” says Chisha. “We have observed that no one can address the challenges of differently abled persons apart from the people affected. Let us be on the right side of history by fighting for people who are differently abled and ensuring that we implement the right policies of equality and inclusiveness.”
Ntalasha is right.
For a long time now, we have observed that disabled people have been used by various political players as a trump card to get support from the voters. Successive governments have sung about the plight of the disabled, yet nothing concrete has been done for them. Several organisations have been formed to champion their cause, yet these people do not even form part of the leadership in such organisations. So, who do they represent if the affected people are not part of their leadership structures?
Equally, the Zambian Constitution since 1964 has provided for Cabinet positions that should be nominated by the President. Dr Kenneth Kaunda tried his best to use this prerogative and nominated the likes of late Lazarous Tembo, a visually impaired person, in his cabinet. Since then, the disabled have just been used by those in power as a tool for obtaining donor support and public sympathy.
Last year, in his quest to promote the failed and infamous Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, Edgar Lungu and his minions tried to use the disabled as a basis for supporting such an evil project. Yet, the current Constitution gives Edgar eight slots for nominating members of parliament whom he can also appoint in his Cabinet. Why has he never used such a constitutional provision? The answer is simple – he does not mean what he says.
Speaking of disability, Emma Thompson says, “Being disabled should not mean being disqualified from having access to every aspect of life.”
And Margaret Meade adds, “If we are to achieve a richer culture, we must weave one in which each diverse human gift will find a fitting place.”
We therefore, call on Edgar and his colleagues to give chance to the disabled to determine their future. Give them Cabinet and other portfolios so that they can champion their own cause. After all, they are citizens of this country with full rights as anyone of us. There are so many positions of authority in which the disabled can serve and help develop their country.
We equally appeal to opposition political parties to adopt as many differently abled people as they can for local government, parliamentary, and even presidential elections. It is not fair that someone should champion their cause when they have enough ability to do so. Most of them are very well educated and they understand issues perfectly. Our clarion call is that, let the disabled represent themselves in parliament, councils. Let them sit at the decision-making table to debate and promulgate their agenda, interests. That’s the only way to ensure sustainable development, by not leaving anyone behind.