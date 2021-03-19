LUNGU, FINDLAY FORGIVE ME…nation will be told NDC’s next political direction – Kambwili

[By Charles Tembo in Luanshya]

CHISHIMBA Kambwili has asked for forgiveness from President Edgar Lungu and many others he might have unknowingly injured.

Kambwili, the embattled NDC leader, has also asked for forgiveness from Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay for saying that he was a drug dealer.

“I tender this my apology without any prejudice or malice,” he said.

Addressing the press at his residence in Luanshya, Kambwili said it is only right that “we flip a new page as a sign of brotherly love and genuine reconciliation”.

He further informed the general membership of the NDC and the nation at large that at an appropriate time, they’ll be told the NDC’s next political direction after the failed alliance with the UPND.

“I’m a Christian who like many of the Zambians who believe in truthful reconciliation and forgiveness. During my self-imposed political hibernation, I have reflected on a number of issues that I thought I should address today. Among them, I could have stepped on many people’s toes unknowingly and injured them. I unreservedly apologise to you all,” Kambwili said.

“Also wish to specifically single out one press briefing I held, where I questioned the association of our Head of State, His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Mr Valden Findlay. Members of the press, as many of you may be aware, our offices as politicians are viewed as voices of the people and a lot of information, verified and unverified, is passed onto us. In about August, September 2019, my office was bombarded with unsolicited complaints and at that time I thought it was only right that I bring this information to the public. I have however, realised that I should have cared enough to engage the people involved or even to take time to verify the raw information that came to my attention in the line of my political duty as an opposition leader.”

Kambwili stressed that, “Having said this, I want to unreservedly apologise to the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, for the misunderstanding that he is a drug dealer as insinuated by some sections of the media then”.

“I shall also be quick to mention that at no time did I verify the information I was given regarding Mr Valden Findlay, who I also unreservedly apologise to. In October 2020, I tendered an apology to the Head of State and I think it is my duty to once more clear this matter which in my view has created a lot of tension among us, the involved persons,” he said. “It is only right that we flip a new page as a sign of brotherly love and genuine reconciliation. Further, let me tender my apology to the immediate families of His Excellency, the President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Mr Valden Findlay, who could have been directly or indirectly affected by my statement.”

Kambwili said ordinarily, he should have quietly approached the aggrieved persons privately, “but because the matter has been in public domain, I thought that it is only right that I use the same medium I used then to share this information”.

“My prayer is that His Excellency, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and Mr Valden Findlay find it in their heart to forgive me. I’m however, reminded by the Zambian singer Ephraim’s song ‘Ndi muntufye, limolimo ndanaka (I’m only human, with weaknesses)’. And that to err is human but to forgive is divine,” he said. “I unreservedly apologise to you Your Excellency, the President, and to you my brother Mr Valden Findlay for the statement issued then. I tender this my apology without any prejudice or malice.”

“In the meantime, the disciplinary committee handling the cases for the suspended officials will be sitting tomorrow (today) to decide their fate,” he said.

Kambwili, who was accompanied by United Church of Zambia and president of Partners in Mission Works Reverend Serge Kalume Changa, did not take questions.