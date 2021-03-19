Painful truth: education system in Zambia for employment, not for innovation

[By Prof Nyanga]

It is gospel truth that most of us when we go to school, we look forward to getting employed. Whatever we learn from primary to university, it’s all of about being employed. A small per cent covers the innovations or entrepreneurship.

Our education system is for whitecollar jobs where we need not to be thinkers, creators and innovators but be employed and do what we are directed to. What could be the problem here? How did we arrive at this level where we only think about being employed? Where did we miss it? All these and many questions we ask.

Retirement age now is at 65 years, when is the graduate going to work? After all one retires at that age. We need to think properly as citizens and begin doing things otherwise. The whitecollar jobs are saturated, Zambia needs evolutional change because times have changed.

The whole issue started with the colonial masters who tailored our system of education where they were interested in giving us the education enough to understand what they were telling us for them to win over control us. One person told me that… “A black man does not need to ‘think’, but the white man will ‘think’ for him”. Our mind has been blocked to only think about being employed as a servant. It does not baffle me one day, finding a graduate with entrepreneurship as major course looking for employment. The problem is way beyond what we see today. After practising this bossy thing, it has now become part of life as one philosopher opined that “anything practised repeatedly becomes normal even when it was deemed wrong”. Hence, it is common that we cannot think of how to improve our lives without thinking of being employees. This can be changed, especially this time when the government is no longer employing (actually the government is not supposed to run businesses, but individuals, its duty is to provide policies that are ideal for business to flourish). There is need for mindset change. Gone are the days when employment was readily available for every graduate.

Nowadays, there are so many graduates that are without jobs and are waiting for government to employ them. There is something we can do as citizens if we have to change the status quo. Championing innovations and entrepreneurship is the way to go but I feel we are missing the point all together. Entrepreneurship is not being actualised on the ground. We have too many theories that are not applicable on the ground. We need to change the approach, from imagining it in class, to actualising it on the ground.

The first thing that we need to do is to overhaul the whole curriculum from primary to tertiary level. Yes, there has been quite a lot that has been done of late, however, there is so much to be done, there is need to actualise all the changes that have been done. We need to have specialisation from primary to tertiary and this means that we need to reduce the number of subjects so that one can concentrate on studying those. When we concentrate on very few courses, according to our interest, we shall soon be gurus, creators, innovators and we shall never wait for government to employ us once we graduate. For example, if a student starts carpentry as early as in grade 4, by the time they are in grade 12, they would have mastered the skill and will immediately begin to work on their own without waiting for government to employ them.

The government should be in forefront in helping put up motivating policies to the young generation. Some of the policies include introduction of grants and schemes where graduating students are given as startup capital and formulate a follow up policies and even as they provide management systems. One good example is to do with fish farming. Institutions should think of introducing skills courses and avoid the issue of only considering those people with o’ level grades. When hunger strikes, it doesn’t choose, all of us need to eat. Life skills will only require someone to read and write. No need for 5 ordinary levels (inclusive of maths and English). Everyone needs to have a survival skill. We champion more practicals than theory. I went to one country where we could only be graded on practical basis and not theory basis. This is what we need to champion now.

The citizens should appreciate and come to the realities that the government cannot provide employment to everyone, otherwise, if we continue treading on such, indeed, politicians will always come to manipulate us, even use most of us youths as cadres. One thing that is always common among us is to avoid work and instead wait for handout from the politicians. We need to rise up and begin to think outside government employment. We need to be creators, gods of our own destiny. We have been blessed with abundant resources, which can help us begin something small. Yes, we can work with others, like Indians do. Let’s work together, find a place, start a welding business, start making blocks, be dirty so that you put food on the table.

The people that teach in these institutions should be practising what they lecture. It is always good to learn from people that have first hand information not people who just read in books. If all of us lecturers can practice what we lecture or have been teaching, it will actualise the real situation on the ground. Having coined that we then need to keep our learners out of brick and mortar kind of learning.