Tell them off, Lungu tells PF

By Speedwell Mupuchi and Melony Chisanga

DON’T let people tell lies and you are looking at them nodding; tell them off but without insulting or offending them, President Edgar Lungu urges PF members.

Opening the Lusaka Province PF conference yesterday, President Lungu said PF members should be proud of the ruling party’s achievements in the short time it has been in power.

President Lungu said PF members must be proud of the “great transformation” to the nation in schools, bridges, universities, hospitals, houses and agriculture.

“You must be proud of these achievements. The new airport, new roads, expanded roads, fly-over bridges, hospitals, international stadium, shopping malls have all been built during our short stay in power in the last two years,” he said.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, as we approach the August elections, why would anyone look elsewhere for leadership other than PF, why? Why should you allow Zambians to look for alternative government when you have already formed government and you are a formidable party that is steering the country to growth? Why should you allow people to look elsewhere?”

President Lungu illustrated his point by saying that many married couples still love each other even after failing to fulfill many promises made while they were dating.

He advised members to explain to Zambians what PF had achieved and the challenges they faced along the way.

“Don’t let people tell lies and you are looking at them, nodding; tell them off, tell them the truth without insulting them, calling them names or offending them,” he said.

President Lungu said Zambians know what the PF had done for them.

“And so we should walk with our heads high and tell our own story,” he said.

President Lungu said elections in a vibrant party could be fierce and competitive, calling for sober minds and maturity in the exercise of their democratic right to choose leaders.

“Our love for each other and mutual respect between those elected and those not elected is what will hold the party together in Lusaka,” he said.

He advised the winners to learn to embrace the vanquished who must have the magnanimity to accept results and move on as a family.

President Lungu told them that the party’s greater good should override personal ambitions.

“The greater good of the nation is the great purpose of the Patriotic Front. That is our ethos,” President Lungu said while urging members to emerge from the conference as one force geared to make a difference in the August elections.

He said the PF had continued to foster intraparty democracy by affording members to choose own leaders and not imposing leaders on people.

“This I must say is a remarkable attribute which other parties can draw lessons from. There is no doubt that this is what uniquely makes the Patriotic Front a mass movement of people and this is what has also entrenched us countrywide as the party of people’s choice,” he said.

President Lungu said PF members had refused to break apart.

“From 2001, we have been growing; 2014, we had a challenge when we lost our beloved president Mr Sata. The temptation to break was overcome and this is a sign that we are destined for great things,” he said to applause. “When we give in to the temptation to break away, then you are gone. We have held together despite the differences and this is how it should be.”

President Lungu said the PF differ in opinions yet come together and agree that there is unity in diversity despite having different opinions and emerge as one strong force.

“We in the PF have shown that ours is a history of a people who refuse to succumb to complacency and lethargy when it came to overcoming common challenges in order to build a prosperous and a healthy future for all,” he said. “We have also shown that we share a history of a people who dare to break franchise and endeavour to break the improbable. PF has been tested from 2001 since it was born to date that it is indeed set to achieve remarkable progress and this is seen by all.”

President Lungu said the PF had also shown a history of a people who against all odds had stood against seemingly insurmountable challenges.

He said all Zambians were looking to the PF for development

He said transforming Zambia into a prosperous, resilient, healthy and united nation was their common goal.

“This is the destiny which we have chosen for ourselves, for our children, and for our children’s children,” he said.

President Lungu quoted former British prime minister Winston Churchill, who once said, “We cannot escape our challenges by recoiling from them. We dare not pretend such dangers do not exist.”

“When you are confronted by a problem, as we have been in the past, we have faced the challenge and we have succeeded because we realise that it’s a challenge. There are those who always want to recoil when faced with a challenge and would like to go and sleep hoping that the problem will be resolved tomorrow morning only to wake up and find that the problem is twice as much. Not we in PF; umwenso nimfwa (fear causes defeat),” he said.

President Lungu noted that Zambians were faced with social and economic adversities worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let us not limit our imagination, nor underestimate what we are capable of achieving together. Let us not bury our heads in the sand but rise above our challenges,” he said. “As a party and a nation, let us choose to collectively defeat COVID-19 and other common challenges, while continuing to work together to transform Zambia into ‘a prosperous middle-income country by 2030’. We are certainly more than equal to the task!”

President Lungu pointed to countries like Singapore and South Korea that had transitioned from low-income to developed countries in one generation.

“Together, we, too, can achieve remarkable economic success and become a high-income economy in one generation, our generation,” he said. “Many countries in history have achieved extraordinary economic success because of strong will and determination. Zambia can attain and even surpass these aspirations as long as we are innovative, and hard working.”

President Lungu said recently in Kasama, he said when PF told people that more money in your pockets and less taxes, they forgot to tell them that “with hard work”.

He emphasised that without hard work, there would be no money in their pockets.

He said those in PF should be the example of hard work.

“Just the other day we were in a central committee meeting, I won’t mention names, I was told Oh, that one was just a street sweeper, how can he be the shop owner now? And I said, shop owners come from the streets. So you see if you work hard to become what you want to be, we should not be restrained by the fact that you were born in Kalingalinga or in Chawama or the fact that we had difficulties in our lives as children,” he said. “This morning we were doing our devotion and I said don’t be constrained by your past, don’t be constrained by where you are coming from; your family. Be yourself, work hard, you will get to the top.”

President Lungu said God who guided the country’s forefathers would “also guide us in our current endeavours”.

He said Zambia, as an assertive nation, a nation of achievers and faith, would certainly succeed.

“I was saying this because COVID-19 has taught us to embrace the new normal. COVID-19 has taught us that our collective well-being is linked and that, our individual interests and collective interests are all interconnected. We are one and we have to work together and overcome COVID-19 and continue living with COVID-19,” he said. “For our nation, this is the time when the common good, not narrow ambitions, should reign supreme. Let posterity point to this period in the history of our nation, as the time when we all came together around one common objective: to make Zambia a prosperous, united, healthy and resilient nation. To achieve this; we must all embrace shared identity and collective responsibility, and reject name-calling and cynicism. Though we are diverse, we are one. We are one body of Zambians, with a shared destiny. It is a destiny of unbreakable bonds of friendship, unity, love, and shared prosperity – without leaving anyone behind.”

President Lungu said Zambians’ common heritage was deeply embedded in the nation’s creed of “One Zambia One Nation”.

“We are all Zambian first and foremost. Therefore, let us seek to do only that which benefits and strengthens Zambia first and foremost. Not the Zambia you come from. I come from Luapula, I come from Eastern Province, I come from Western Province; you come from Zambia, that’s what matters. Together, we can build the Zambia we all want,” he said. “Our children are our future. I have repeatedly stated that; my principal focus is not on the next election, but on the next generation of Zambians. 2064, where will Zambia be? That should be your question. The socio-economic development which we all want for Zambia also depends on the health and capabilities of our children and all our people.”

President Lungu said this was the reason why his government had continued to place “investing in its people”, at the centre of “our transformative development agenda.”

President Lungu said people were very important for those in the PF.

He said he believed Zambia’s children represent a generation that shall unlock the country’s full potential to achieve unlimited possibilities far and beyond the vision 2030 goal.

“It has to start with us by setting the example. Let us continue working together, to achieve unlimited possibilities for this generation and for generations to come,” President Lungu said.

“Let us dare to dream. Let us join hands together, to transform the face of our great nation for the better – not just for ourselves, but for generations to come. We in the Patriotic Front must be proud that 20 years since the inception of our great party, we have transformed ourselves into the most attractive party! I now Mourinho [Antonio Mwanza] would say aba basala nimanyengwe (the others are fake), it’s true, mwe bashumfwa iChinyanja abashala kubuta, the political party ni PF, ifintu ni PF, things are happening.”

President Lungu claimed the PF was the most attractive political party currently.

He said some people had formed political parties positioning themselves to partner with PF in the “unlikely” event that it does not get 50 per cent plus one threshold to win elections.

“You can imagine, why can’t you just join us? There are people who are positioning themselves Mr SG that we have formed this party as standby in case PF doesn’t get 50 per cent plus 1, then we can join them and give them the winning vote and then say twalimyafwa twafweniko naifwe (we helped you, help us also). It won’t help, just join us,” he said.

President Lungu said the PF were a proud people who in 10 years of being in government had transformed the country.

“Even those who can’t see can see, those who can’t appreciate appreciate privately. I have heard people driving on these roads say kwena ba PF balebomba nomba noti ukubeba (they are working but don’t tell them); you know, this is what they do…we have worked and we are working,” he said. “…it’s not an affront to our colleagues who served in MMD or those who served in UNIP. When you compare the 27 years of UNIP, you compare the 10 years of PF; 20 years of MMD, you find that we stand head and shoulder above them. At the age 10, the UNIP government was not where we are. At the age of 10, the MMD government was not at where we are; we are head and shoulder above them and history can judge us,” said President Lungu. “We, in the Patriotic Front, must be proud that despite losing our great leader and founder of our great party, President Michael Sata, we held fort together and won the 2015 and 2016 presidential elections. That was an achievement; those of you who were there know. We are doing very well.”