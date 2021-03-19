Those in PF govt need to be sanitised – Kalaba

[By Chambwa Moonga in Mongu]

HARRY Kalaba says the government is recruiting PF cadres into the Zambia Police to intimidate people ahead of this year’s crucial elections in August.

Kalaba, the Democratic Party (DP) president, also asserts that the Western Province vote is available for any serious political party.

He asks that if the DP does not win the forthcoming elections, “then who will win?”

The opposition leader is in Western Province in his continued party mobilisation, ahead of the Presidential and General Elections slated for August 12.

He featured on a special interview programme on Oblate Liseli Radio in Mongu on Wednesday evening.

Kalaba said those in the PF government have an aversion for good counsel on governance.

“They need to be sanitised. They are corrupt to the core!” Kalaba charged. “The last time I came here, I found heavy equipment working on the Mongu – Limulunga road. But now they have stopped. By June this year, they will bring road machinery for construction to continue. But don’t fall for that!”

He charged that they are even lying that they want to recruit 1,200 police officers.

“We know that it’s their cadres they want to recruit so that they can intimidate people as we go towards the polls. And I want to say this to the leadership of the PF; please, spare the Zambian people,” Kalaba said. “You have suppressed everything – you have killed our democracy. Now, you are bringing your cadres in the [Zambia] Police Service, under the guise of [real] police officers. All those 1,200 people, go and screen them and see how many people in Mongu here will even be employed as police officers. If you’ll have two, congratulations.”

He explained that the government already knows who they want to employ as police officers.

“But that is shameful! This country is for all of us,” he said.

Kalaba, who was flanked by several aspiring parliamentary candidates for some Western Province constituencies, also emphasised that now was the time for westerners to show the whole country that they were yearning for development.

He added that such could be done by voting for the DP on August 12.

“Once they do that, they would have opened the opportunities for our children here to get jobs. We have so many youths leaving this province to go to Livingstone and look for jobs. Why? There are no job opportunities in Western Province and the economic potential of this province is not being exploited,” he said. “When Harry Kalaba speaks like this, they say ‘no! He is just politicking. After all, Harry Kalaba cannot win this race.’ But if we don’t win these elections, then who will win? If DP doesn’t win here in Mongu, if we don’t win in Mangango, in Nkeyema, Nalolo, Liuwa, Kalabo, Sioma, Sikongo and all these other areas, who will win?”

Kalaba indicated that the DP had a “clean message” to prospective voters.

“We don’t tolerate violence and tribalism. Western Province knows nothing about tribalism…Of the 72 tribes that we have in Zambia, 37 of them are here in Western Province,” explained Kalaba.

“That’s why I don’t agree with those who say Western Province is a stronghold for this or that one. It’s not true! Western Province is available for anybody who is serious, like DP.”