Access to information is critical at all stages of the electoral process – Sifile

THE growing tendency by political cadres to disturb radio programmes is an infringement on the rights of citizens to freedom of information, says Panos Institute Southern Africa executive director Vusumuzi Sifile.

During a political parties training on improving transparency and accountability in electoral processes in Africa, Sifile said by cancelling or disturbing certain programmes, certain citizens who rely on that particular platform were being deprived of information.

He said this might be the only platform they were using to know about certain things.

“And if that is disturbed then they may fail to take some actions that would have been expected of them. The growing tendency by political cadres to disturb radio programmes including those that would have been paid for is an infringement on the rights of citizens to freedom of information because citizens have a right to access, to seek, share and access information through mediums of their choice,” Sifile said. “So I think the tendency by some cadres is a gross infringement on the rights of citizens to freedom of information. It is a violation of the provisions of the Constitution and it is just an unfair practice especially when we are trying to achieve free and fair elections.”

He said as the country approaches the August 2021 general elections, it was very important for citizens to access information that would inform their participation in the electoral process which was already underway.

“As Panos we believe that when citizens do not have information, it affects the extent to which they can participate in the electoral process. It may result in them not registering or not registering correctly. It may result in them not verifying their details and in the case that they fail to verify their details and their details are not correct that may result in them not been able to vote,” he said. “So access to information is important and critical at all stages of the electoral process so citizens need to know when to register, how to register, where to register, what to take for them to register and when they have registered they need to know what steps are going to follow, what should they do in case they registration details have not been correctly captured. What to do for example maybe in the event that someone loses their Voter’s Card or other misfortune befalls them.”

Sifile said such basic information was important and citizens also need information on who the actors in the electoral process were.

“They may know the ECZ is the election management body but they need to know what role is the ECZ doing. What role are the police playing, what role is the Anti-Corruption Commission playing, what role are the political parties playing. Citizens also need to know who the contestants are, who are the candidates and which parties are contesting,” he said. “What are they bringing to the table? What are they promising them? How are they planning to address the different development challenges that citizens face? So all that information is key and without it, citizens may fail to vote or if they vote, they may vote for a candidate who is not their preferred candidate but because they will just vote for the sake of it. I think in some cases, that is what results in spoilt ballots because people don’t know how to vote, how to mark their ballot paper. So all those things are important and are critical aspects of the process which citizens need adequate access to information on.”

And Sifile encouraged political parties to embrace technology, to use online tools to reach their voters and also to listen to people.

“Like now this election is different from where we were say in 1991, 1996, when there was no Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram but now we have all those tools that are at our disposal and a lot of citizens now spend most of their time using online platforms. For many citizens, online platforms present their most preferred platforms for accessing information so for political parties to reach especially the young voters, I would encourage them to use social media, they should embrace Facebook, use Twitter, use Instagram,” said Sifile. “Also using WhatsApp, not recklessly for adding things that do not add substance to people but they have to use it in a very strategic way so that people can be able to interact and communicate with them. Even SMS they can open, have some dedicated lines for their potential voters to communicate with them through SMS. Now we are in an age where one does not need to only interact with voters through a rally. You can still interact with your voters without holding a rally. You can do a rally through Facebook. You just sit in some room somewhere then you go live and your followers will find you and will be able to interact with you.”

The engagement is part of the interventions that PSAf is implementing in partnership with the Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC) of Uganda and the Gambia Press Union (GPU) in the Gambia under the “Improving Transparency and Accountability in Electoral Processes in Africa” project, with support from the National Empowerment for Democracy (NED).