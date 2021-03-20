Govt has attached criminals and PF ‘officers’ to Zambia Police for abductions – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani suspects that the government has attached common criminals and PF ‘officers’ to the Zambia Police Service for abductions and raiding.

On February 27 this year, gunmen ‘arrested’ a UPND member, Tom Silwiindi, from his home in Choma town.

He remains ‘under arrest.’

Sejani, once a minister in the Frederick Chiluba administration, is calling on the normal and real Zambia Police Service to come to the fore and rescue Zambia from total collapse.

He told The Mast the serious observation he had made in the current duty execution of the police.

“It appears there is, within the Police Service, a clique or a gang that is not very well known by mainstream police officers,” Sejani said. “This is the group which is unorthodox and is terrorising citizens through its Gestapo-like abductions and raids on people’s homes.”

Gestapo was the official secret police of Nazi Germany that was created in April 1933 by combining the various security police agencies of Prussia into one organisation.

When the Nazis got into power in 1933, Hermann Göring, then Prussian minister of the interior, detached the political and espionage units from the regular Prussian police, filled their ranks with thousands of Nazis and, on April 26, 1933, re-structured them under his personal command as the Gestapo.

Sejani believes such is the reason the Zambia Police today initially distances itself from nasty activities, carried out in its name.

“The police first say it is not their men who have conducted that operation. It is only days later, after reconciling their positions, that police embarrassingly accept responsibility,” he explained. “This development has created a dangerous situation in as far as police operations are concerned. Because of the emergence of this unorthodox fringe within the police service, it is now difficult to know when you are dealing with a real police officer or a criminal.”

Sejani pointed out that the dividing line now between: “a real police officer, a PF police and a common criminal is blurred.”

He noted that under normal circumstances, citizens were supposed to cooperate with real police officers in their policing work.

“This is now becoming difficult because one does not know who they are facing. Is it a police officer, is it a PF police or is it a criminal? In this situation, anything can happen, including death,” said Sejani, a former Mapatizya member of parliament.

“I suspect strongly that this group of unorthodox police officers is one responsible for the Shibuyunji raid [on Hakainde Hichilema’s in-laws], the Mapanza beatings and the abduction of Tom Silwiindi.”