Let’s re-elect Lungu until he hands over office – Evans

COME what may PF will on August 12 emerge victorious, says Southern Province chairperson Lawrence Evans.

He says there is no finishing line to development, “so let’s us re-elect Edgar Lungu until he hands over his office to someone else”.

Commenting on the PF’s forthcoming general conference set for April 10 to 11, Evans said divergent opinions by the ruling party members did not mean that there were divisions in the PF.

“We don’t have any fears of divisions in the Patriotic Front, people have their own opinions but this does not mean we are divided. Come what may, [Edwin] Mbulo, the PF will emerge victorious on August 12,” Evans said.

He said Southern Province was more than ready for the PF conference.

Evans said the party wants to maintain its democracy.

“We want to lead that we are a democratic party. That is why it is our policy that every five years we hold a convention to elect leaders who will adjudicate over our affairs,” he said. “My appeal to PF members is that let us vote for a leader who is going to steer this party as it has been…we have been running this party very well under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu,” said Evans. “There is no finishing line to development so let’s us re-elect him until he hands over his office to someone else.”