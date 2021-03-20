Listen to cries of the youth

There’s an urgent need to listen to cries of our youth. This is a generation that deserves serious attention because their problems, on top of global challenges that weigh upon nations, are complex. The youth constitute the majority of our population yet they’re the most hit when it comes to unemployment, lack of access to education including proper medical-care.
What is alarming is the lack of focus or clear policies to address the ever-increasing challenges facing young people. Those in leadership positions seem to be content with cosmetic initiatives that touch a few lucky but mostly connected youths. We hear of youth empowerment this or that. But for many of our people it’s getting dim! The sense of hopelessness is stark.
Most of the youths accessing the so-called empowerment are those connected to the PF, no one else.
Do our leaders, this PF regime of Edgar Lungu, appreciate that human beings need to cling to a hopeful prospect in order to survive? Do they soul search, get moved, when our youths pour out, try to reach their government via several platforms?
Dillon Mayangwa, a Lusaka youth, says there are many sad faces on the streets of the country because of the economic hardships that people are facing.
He says when a system ceases to promote the common good it must not only be denounced but done away with.
“We must be prepared to work with another system that is more just, fair, humane and more suited to the needs of today,” says. Dillon. “The only people showing happy faces are PF cadres and friends of the ruling party with contracts. If you look around, there are many sad faces in the nation – hunger, unemployment and other economic hardships that people are going through. The cost of living is very high and people have few reasons to be happy. Poor economic governance is at play, poverty and inequalities are all over. We have seen that the current policies are favouring more of the rich and the poor people keep on being poorer.”
If this can’t move you, then you’re not leaders. Dillon’s lamentation is spot on. As a youth he has seen and lived what he is lamenting about. And it is humbling to have youths such as Dillon who can look at the situation in their country differently. Dillon is effectively rejecting the abuse that other youths have been subjected to by the government. He is rightfully demanding an equal share of his country’s opportunities and resources. While his colleagues have been and are still being used as tools of violence and praise singing for those in positions of authority, Dillon has rightly expressed disdain at the sad situation.
As Eduardo Galeano aptly put it, “We live in a world that treats the dead better than the living. We, the living as askers of questions and givers of answers, and we have other grave defects unpardonable by a system that believes death, like money, improves people”.
Surely, those who aspire for leadership and are fortunate enough to ascend to power must serve and deliver real change for the people they lead. And that change must transform the lives of our people for the better and not perpetuating poverty and inequality. Doing so requires a vision, ideas, that can be transformed into programmes. After all what is a life bereft of ideas?
As Fidel Castro warned, “There would be no room, in that brighter future, for the horrible injustices bred by today’s developed capitalist system under a worldwide dictatorship. ‘To be or not to be’. That is the alternative facing young people now. To ignore this would be opting to live in the most idyllic of worlds but for a handful of decades, which are less than a few seconds in the history of time. If young people fail, everything will fail”.
The time to listen to young people is now!
