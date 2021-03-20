MWAANGA HAILS KAMANGA ADMIN

LONDON based sports administrator Oscar Mwaanga has commended the Football Association of Zambia for several football developments they have brought about.

Dr Mwaanga has a rich sports professional career in international sport (and football) for development, higher education, social-entrepreneurship and innovation.

He is director of the International Sports Management and Innovation programme at the University of London.

Dr Mwaanga also holds an associate professorship in research at Solent University in Southampton.

He is also a consultant and advisor for sport policy at the African Union Commission, Comic Relief and other SDP organisations.

Further, Dr Mwaanga is a visiting scholar at several global institutions including University of Tsukuba (Japan), University of Zambia, Kwame Nkrumah University, and University of Western Cape in South Africa.

Having inspired the founding of a number of world-renowned sports programmes, Dr Mwaanga is recognised as one of the 21st century global leaders of the recent SDP movement.

“I want to express my commendation and congratulations to the Kamanga administration. During the elections in 2016 when Kamanga went against Kalu[sha Bwalya], I was one of the very few sports administrators to air my support for Andrew Kamanga,” he said. “And one of the main reasons was that I thought that Kamanga will bring sanity and administrative capacity at Football House. Now without good administration, Zambian football will always struggle. Good administration is a good foundation for any works that have to be done. So I am very excited to congratulate the administration because that has been achieved.”

Dr Mwaanga added that the Kamanga administration has laid a strong foundation for football development.

“I know there has been a lot of politics and opposition but I think where we are now, we have a very strong administrative foundation to start to build on. So, that is one area I really want to commend the Kamanga administration,” he added

“Secondly, I want to commend them for democratising the game. So, what they have achieved is going to be phenomenon for years to come for Zambian football. People in the provinces can now participate in the beautiful game. They have created a structure that facilitates that. And for that I would like to commend them.”

Dr Mwaanga further gave FAZ accolades over women football development.

He said Kamanga’s strategic planning is showing positive things.

“We can say this is a game for everyone, but if people in rural areas and provincial setups are not allowed to participate, how can we justify that? The third commendation looks at the women football. I personally have been involved in the background supporting women football through Edu Sport and the Go Sisters programme where we supported many leaders years back in the turn of the century,” said Dr Mwaanga.

“The administration has a clear 10-year strategic plan, something we never had. And that plan shows how we are going to increase funding and stabilise funding for the association. And this shows that this administration is thinking beyond themselves as they are not in a quick fix game. They are in a long hold and sustainable plan.”