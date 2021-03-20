StarTimes to air electric car championship

MOTORSPORTS have huge potential in Africa and sports fans there are enthusiastic about new innovative events such as this all-electric touring car championship, says StarTimes Sports executive director Kristen Miao.

PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship will be broadcast into more than 13 million homes across Africa in 2021, thanks to a major new agreement with StarTimes Group.

StarTimes Group is a digital television operator in Africa, serving the continent’s population with subsidiaries in 37 countries.

According to a statement from TopStar, with 13 million subscribers to its digital platform (DVB) plus an additional 20 million users of its over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, StarTimes Group provides PURE ETCR with a huge opportunity to reach viewers in Africa.

It stated that electromobility was on the rise in Africa.

StarTimes said in Uganda, Kiira Motors developed Africa’s first homegrown electrified vehicle in 2011 and now sells numerous cars and commercial vehicles on the continent.

It said in Ghana, Kantanka Car had been established along similar lines while Cape Verde was the first African nation to commit to ending imports of internal combustion-engined vehicles by 2035.

StarTimes added that PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, would host its first full season in 2021.

The calendar comprises five all-action events in Europe and Asia, beginning at Autdromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, Italy, on June 18-20.

It said the competing machines were the most powerful touring cars ever built with a peak power of 500kW – the equivalent of 670bhp – generated by their electric motors.

Miao said: “We are very excited to partner with PURE ETCR. Motorsports have huge potential in Africa and sports fans there are enthusiastic about new innovative events such as this all-electric touring car championship. With PURE ETCR, StarTimes subscribers will enjoy a thrilling viewing experience.”

And Xavier Gavory, PURE ETCR Series director said: “We are very pleased to secure this broadcast agreement with StarTimes, which will bring the high-intensity action of PURE ETCR to a huge number of people in Africa. We know that there are countless numbers of sports lovers in each African country and to be able to introduce PURE ETCR into houses of the continent has the potential to not only create many new motorsport fans, but also to open up millions of people to the possibilities of electromobility.”