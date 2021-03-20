The Perspective, by Edward Bwalya Phiri: Political intimidation, a threat to democracy in Zambia

Turkish-British women’s rights activist and writer Elif Shafak once posited that, “Without the freedom to criticise, question and challenge the dominant narrative, societies cannot make progress.”

And British-American inspirational speaker and writer, Simon Sinek once postulated that, “Leadership is not about the next elections, it’s about the next generation.”

Further, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher warned that, “I do believe that political arrangements which are based upon violence, intimidation and theft will eventually break down, and will deserve to do so.”

On the Perspective today, contemplation is on intimidation. The Oxford University Press [2007] defines the verb ‘intimidate’ as an act, “to frighten or threaten somebody so that they will do what you want.” Kindly keep this definition in mind for it will come in handy in your quest to comprehend the different ideas that will be proffered as the discourse unfolds.

It is important to note that intimidation is detrimental both to individuals and corporate entities because it fosters apathy and perpetuates toxic impunity, because no one can stand in the way of the dominant narrative, regardless of its effects on the people or institution. Ultimately, intimidation causes stunting of personal and institutional growth.

Therefore, political intimidation serves a plethora of purposes, among them are; censorship of artistic form and content, muzzling of the media and political dissent, disfranchising of perceived political dissidents and dissenters, general apathy in national governance and vote rigging, among others.

In the African political arena, there exists a conspicuous paradox; whereas democracy has been widely adopted as a form of governance, there exists an institutionalised intolerance and intimidation. This scourge takes different forms and becomes more pronounced in the run-up and during elections. Ironically, these elections are all declared free and fair, regardless of the perceptible flows.

The Zambian setup is not any different; the country has witnessed growing trend of political intolerance, intimidation and violence. In most instances, Zambian journalists and media houses are attacked for either reporting or hosting certain people. Just last week, PF supporters in Nakonde attacked Chete FM, which was hosting an official from opposition UPND party. And when they had failed to gain entry, they teargased the station. A similar incident happened in May 2020 at Isoka FM, which was teargased when it featured opposition UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema. In May 2019, Power FM Kabwe was attacked by PF cadres when it featured opposition NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili.

And on Wednesday December 23, 2020, the Zambia Police fired live bullets at a group of unarmed opposition party sympathisers who were simply offering solidarity to the opposition UPND leader, who had been summoned by the police. This unfortunately resulted in the death of two people.

These and other forms of intolerance have threatened both individuals and institutions from exercising their democratic rights to freely participate in national affairs. Most political actors have specialised in either perpetrating violence or issuing warnings and threats. Even institutions of governance have been warned of unspecified actions; numerous example are there to prove this fact.

On Thursday November 2, 2017, President Edgar Lungu issued a statement in Solwezi that did not sit well with many people. He assertively mentioned that, “Right now, there is a matter in court which is subjudice but they are saying I have already done two terms and I shouldn’t contest in 2021 but how many people have done five terms in their political parties and still continue? …To my colleagues in the Judiciary, my message is just do your work, interpret the law without fear or favour and look at the best interest of this country. Don’t be copycat and think that you are a hero if you plunge the country in chaos. I want to conclude by saying that those people who don’t love peace and freedom will say President Lungu is intimidating the courts of law, I am not intimidating you my colleagues in the judiciary, I am just warning you…we don’t want to plunge this country this country into chaos because we are trying to imitate what is happening elsewhere.”

On face value, the statement seems to be genuinely impartial and in the interest of the nation. And eventually, the judges made a decision; whether or not they were cowed into the decision they made, it may not be known. However, it is clear that the President who is the appointing authority, made an intervention in the matter. Therefore, what he did was a threat to the judges. Stockwell Day emphasised that, “Judges must be free from political intervention or intimidation.”

Further, former Zambian Chief Justice in the immediate post-independence, James John Skinner, opined that, “the judiciary…its members must share the hopes and aspirations of the nation. However, this does not mean that judges should decide cases or impose sentences in such a way as to please public opinion or the Government. They must decide them in accordance with the facts before them and the law.” As to whether it was so in the case of Dan Pule and Others v Attorney General and Others 2017/CCZ/004, I don’t think so.

Recently, Lusaka Province PF chairman Paul Moonga warned the judges and he said, “Our colleagues, the opposition political parties, with the alliance, with our whole intelligence report we have ourselves as a province and whole entire country; instead of spending their time and energy mobilising their party members who would be their voters, they are busy mobilising the most expensive lawyers who can go to court after we have filed our [Presidential] nomination…. We are very much alive, we are aware and are watching all the judges in Zambia. Kindly don’t fall prey to these monsters who have no known manifesto for this country; don’t fall prey to these monsters who have no agenda for Zambia, whose agenda is simply to become President of Zambia at all cost.”

Further, Kennedy Kamba warned everyone who thought President Lungu does not qualify to contest the 2021 general elections to stay put. In his statement. he said that, “We warn them to stop issuing incorrect statements because they are embarrassing themselves and we will not take them kindly as [Patriotic Front] PF. The law has provisions that will allow us to take action against them…all those who claim to be pundits of the law must stop these ridiculous claims that President Lungu is going for a third term and that he is not eligible to stand in 2021.”

There is no need to intimidate people who entertain dissent views from the dominant narrative. Allow public discourse to pan out without intimidation, for it is good for the development of our country. Mortimer N.S. Sellers wrote that, “The purpose of public discourse is to search for right answers to public questions so that the state and individuals may guide their actions as much as possible in conformity with justice and the common good of the people.”

And Barrack Obama once posited that, “True leadership will not be measured by the ability to muzzle dissent, or to intimidate and harass political opponents….” I therefore want to call upon the President of Zambia to arrest political intimidation, end intolerance and help our democracy to thrive. Charles Mwewa wrote that, “…democracy is predicated upon competition. Democratic leadership is earned and not coerced upon the people.”

As to whether or not President Lungu is eligible to run again for presidency, I am convinced beyond any shadow of doubt that he does not qualify. I am ready to reason with my President and my senior counsel on this one. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

