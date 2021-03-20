UPND challenges Lusaka PF leadership to compete on issues, not violence

LUSAKA Province UPND has welcomed the newly elected Lusaka Province PF leadership and looks forward to competing based on issues as opposed to politics of violence that has characterised the political discourse.

Provincial information and publicity secretary Otis Bwalya said the Zambian people were looking forward to hearing how the two parties would improve their lives in a peaceful atmosphere through sound economic arguments as opposed to violence.

“We however note the lack of balancing in the elected PF Lusaka provincial leadership in terms of gender and regional composition. We have noted with dismay that most of those elected if not all come from either Eastern Province or the Northern region of Zambia only,” he said.

Bwalya said the entire elected PF Lusaka provincial leadership was heavily dominated by males and does not represent the spirit of One Zambia One Nation, in terms of regional balancing.

He said Zambia was made up of more than 72 tribes and it was important that other tribes were also given an opportunity “in these positions of leadership”.

Bwalya, however, said Zambians should now see for themselves which political parties were promoting women and uniting the country by having representation across all tribes of the country.

“As UPND, guided by our able leadership of president Hakainde Hichilema, we shall continue promoting politics of uniting the country through regional balancing and offer a conducive environment where women can compete favourably,” said Bwalya. “UPND is determined to reuniting and rebuilding the country through sound economic policies that benefit everyone, particularly women, youth, persons with disabilities and other disadvantaged groups of society.”