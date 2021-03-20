What Women’s Day?

[By Julius Kapembwa, PhD]

MEN AT WORK. This is a common sign a motorist sees when they come up a road construction or maintenance interrupting flow of traffic. But you spot a few women working alongside the ‘men’. A man walks round the car to open the door for an able-bodied female. Julia Chikamoneka, Betty Kaunda, Nakatindi Wina, Emeldah Yumbe, Lucy Sichone. These are the five streets in Bennie Mwiinga (PHI) residential area that are named after women. There are about forty streets in the whole area. What is going on in the mind of the manager of the road works to want or tolerate an offensive public sign? What is in the brains of the street name-givers that they could leave such a paltry number for women? Is the man opening the car door a cultured gentleman or he is simply thoroughly socialised in sexism? The three cases above have the appearance of being trivial. We like letting slide seemingly small offenses. As the doctors advise, “Don’t ignore the symptoms!”

On Monday, 8th March social network platforms were inundated with millions of messages and emojis of love, care, appreciation, and support to the women in our lives. It was the International Women’s Day. Forty-three years since the day was christened by the United Nations, we are basically playing to the gallery about gender equality. In our individual lives, families, communities, organisations, political parties, cabinet we are doing too little or nothing to ensure equal basic goods, liberties, and opportunities for girls and women. The streets we drive on are sexist, the construction site sign is sexist. We do not see these or ignore them because they mirror us. The International Women’s Day is mostly a sham in Zambia devoid of the real ethos behind it. Flamboyant speeches, some allowances, and on our way home, we stop at the traffic lights and hastily roll up the tinted windows as the 14-year-old girl with her baby on her back approaches our car with open palms.

Feminist Leadership

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO and Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland issued a classic joint statement on this year’s International Women’s Day. I must cite it lengthily: “It is not enough to just count the number of women in the highest positions of power…. What we need are leaders for gender equality – and we need them everywhere in our societal structures. Leaders of all ages, all gender identities and from all backgrounds. These leaders are not just agents of change, but designers of change. They lead through their example and engagement. They expose injustices and unequal opportunities. They know that gender inequalities stem from discrimination and exclusion and that it is only by lifting these barriers that real change can happen. This is feminist leadership.

Feminist leaders tackle power structures. They name and deconstruct all forms of exclusion and marginalisation. They empathise with the vulnerable and voiceless, and champion their causes. They open new doors and take risks, courageously blowing the whistle on hidden injustice, and unmasking structural barriers perpetuating inequalities. They are all around us. Be it the activist defending an indigenous community, the schoolgirl mobilising her generation to save the climate, or the poet raising her voice to promote social justice. Feminist leaders have the courage to create, report, educate, experiment.”

This statement has the expressive and substantive oomph from the first letter to the last full stop. It provides an apt rallying call for women’s leadership in this century. It is pregnant with optimism that in our lifetime, we might see some tectonic improvements in gender relations. In this rather short statement, Zambia finds mention due to the work of Yande Banda. A male Congolese doctor, campaigning against war rape also features. Anyone anywhere can be a feminist. Everyone everywhere ought to be a feminist. Some men are feminist and not every woman on top is a feminist.

We have had a fair share of pseudo-feminists, women ‘leaders’ who flatter to deceive. Edith Nawakwi. Does anyone know what she stands for? Emily Sikazwe now at our chaotic and unpatriotic Electoral Commission of Zambia. Joyce Nonde, a powerful voice of the trade unions now happily pulling Chinese on the trolleys for a little cash. Never mind Godfridah Sumaili, a total waste of potential feminist space in cabinet, all over the place with her tape measuring women’s mini-skirts and cleavages to ensure they do not run afoul of her biblical dress code. We would be happy to see the back of her as she emigrates to Borno or Zamfara. Nkandu Luo will huff and puff about her glorious past but bequeaths nothing for tomorrow’s feminists. An innocent girl’s life needlessly lost under her watch. We have heard ministers resigning for much less. But she hung on until she was shunted to her last ever portfolio to oversee the multiplication of fish. Then, of course, we have Inonge Wina, the Republican Vice-President. Her old self must be turning in the grave.

These women, perhaps with the exception of Sumaili, have been carefully selected here because they were at some point iconic women. Feminists per excellence. Or so we thought. An epic masquerade. I do not think these are traitors. Just performers that will suck up to any man who happens to be holding akasaka kandalama. They can dance to solemn Don Moen in the morning and to aba nyoli nyoli in the night. These are women who, according to a Friedrich Ebert Stiftung report, are co-opted by patriarchal power. They do the men’s bidding in perpetuating institutions that denigrate women. Their interests, their stomachs, are fully aligned with racist Chinese or the hopelessly corrupt and autocratic Patriotic Front.

There are no janitorial duties she will leave unattended to in the PF house. Silent about or defending violence, murder, terrorism, corruption or tribalism by her party and affiliates. She is sleeping when a poor woman’s vegetable stand is being destroyed for being UPND and the next moment she is fully awake blaming the UPND for splashing huge amounts of the devalued kwacha even when the splashers are known ministers, MPs, and cadres in her own house. These are not feminists by the wildest imagination. They feed out of the hand of patriarchy. They live in opulence at the expense of thousands of girls unable to go to university because the government they defend has diverted money from bursaries to personal pockets. I can swap a Lucy Sichone or a Laura Miti for all of them. These chameleon women demonstrate that, indeed, as Azoulay and Jakobsdóttir tell us, “The world does not only need women leaders – it needs feminist leaders.”

We need feminist leaders, badly. They are conscious of the gendered nature of power and institutions and seek to swing a wrecking ball at patriarchy. They understand primary and secondary sex characteristics do not have any significance to relegate women to a lower moral status. Equality before the law is not a favour to women but a moral imperative, one that has not been taken to its logical conclusions in Zambian legislation and custom. We need an unapologetic candid feminist columnist to expose entrenched male chauvinism and strike at patriarchy whenever it rears its ugly head. Some customs may even seem benign and innocuous and yet they are silent conveyor belts of subtle and not so subtle sexism from one generation to another. This is a practice that most women think is the pinnacle of womanhood – a man paying your father to marry you.

Lobola, a dangerous custom

Tradition is something cherished blindly. For no good reason. How many people are happy simply to justify something by saying, “We have always done it this way”? Yet traditional practices are the bedrock of so many evil institutions. One such an institution is lobola.

How can you be against early marriages and be for lobola? Do you not see the marriage between the two – early marriage and lobola? Have you never heard how even some so-called educated women joke about their nieces, “Ni ng’ombe ishi!” Girls are wealth or capital. Girls are subject to wear and tear, also known as mileage. So, the customary thinking goes, the younger the girl, the greater the chances of the parent reaping maximum profit. The highest bidders are more likely to go for the fresh goods than for the ‘damaged’ ones. If I impregnate a childless woman out of wedlock, I will be charged with damaging her. This is the sort of degradation to girls and women that the institution of lobola comes with.

Lobola follows all the characteristics of stock on the market. If you are a man intending to marry, you must ask the range of the price first! Yes, it’s a price; bride price. Always negotiable, of course. Young virgins fetch the highest price. ‘Virgin nkote’, not so much. Other pricing considerations include physical beauty, level of education, tribe (matrilineal or patrilineal), custody of children in case of divorce, prior child bearing or marriage. So if you are ugly, uneducated, and with a child, you might be given away for free. Is this how we want to measure our daughters’ and sisters’ worth? A chattel slave market would price along similar variables.

Conclusion

Women may be the greatest stumbling block to gender equality in Zambia. They remind me of the prisoners in Plato’s allegory of the cave, who, upon being shown the light, turn on their liberator clubbing him to death. Many of our women unwittingly perpetuate sexism when they encourage dependence on boys and men for provision and protection. The mindset change must start from here, with you. Sibling jealous manifests on who will fetch a higher bride price. Yet lobola does not foster or represent respect for women. It does the opposite. The next crop of legislators must quickly rectify this cultural absurdity.

The author is a lecturer in Critical Thinking and

Ethics at the University of Zambia. j_kapembwa@yahoo.com/SM