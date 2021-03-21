CONSTITUTION MATTERS with Simon Kalolo Kabanda: Constitutional Court benefits limited

One of the significant feats of the 2016 amended Constitution is the introduction of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in Zambia.

Is the ConCourt being utilised to the full extent of its jurisdiction? Are the people of Zambia enjoying fully the benefits of having this court? Are there areas where the Zambian ConCourt is limited? When did the people of Zambia demand the provision of this Court in the Republican Constitution?

The demand for the ConCourt in Zambia started together with the demand to revert to multi-party democracy. The Mvunga Constitution Review Commission (CRC), which was a prelude to the re-introduction of plural politics in 1990/91, recommended the expansion of the Bill of Rights and the establishment of a Constitutional Court “to deal with constitutional matters, including human rights violations and election petitions”.

The Mwanakatwe CRC (1993-1995) also “recommended the creation of a Constitutional Court to exercise jurisdiction over any alleged violation of any right guaranteed by the Constitution”, together with the broadening of the Bill of Rights. The Mwanakatwe CRC made this recommendation, “mainly because it felt that such a court might improve on the delivery system in as far as human rights issues were concerned”.

The Mung’omba CRC (2003-2005) also recommended the expansion of the Bill of Rights and the establishment of the Constitutional Court. It further recommended that the Constitutional Court “should have jurisdiction over cases of human rights violations”.

Together with demanding the establishment of the ConCourt, the people of Zambia, through all the CRCs, have been demanding that the Bill of Rights should be expanded, and that the ConCourt should be handling cases of human rights violations.

What is the status of the Bill of Rights in the Zambian Constitution? Has it been expanded as demanded by the people of Zambia? The answer is NO. Its scope is limited, hence the need to expand it. The implication of not expanding the Bill of Rights is that the ConCourt is being under-utilised. The Zambian Bill of Rights does not provide for social and economic rights. The Zambian Bill of Rights does not provide for the rights of women, youth, children, people with disabilities and other people with special needs.

While the Court that is supposed to deal with human rights violations is there, it is limited in the issues it is handling. Wait a minute! Is the ConCourt limited to handling only certain human rights violations? Oh, no! It is not a question of being limited. In fact, the jurisdiction over human rights violations is vested in the High Court.

In providing for the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court, Article 128 of the 2016 amended Constitution states as follows: “(1) Subject to Article 28, the Constitutional Court has original and final jurisdiction to hear— …”

Why is the introduction to the jurisdiction of the ConCourt “subject to Article 28”? Article 28 of the Constitution of Zambia states as follows: “…if any person alleges that any of the provisions of Articles 11 to 26 inclusive has been, is being or is likely to be contravened in relation to him, then, without prejudice to any other action with respect to the same matter which is lawfully available, may apply for redress to the High Court which shall hear and determine any such application,determine any question arising in the case of any person which is referred to it in pursuance of clause (2) and which may, make such order, issue such writs and give such directions as it may consider appropriate for the purpose of enforcing, or securing the enforcement of, any of the provisions of Articles 11 to 26 inclusive.”

Articles 11 to 26 outline the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of Zambia. This is the Bill of Rights, which the people of Zambia have said, since 1990, that it should be expanded, and that the ConCourt should have jurisdiction over violations of any of its provisions.

Since the Bill of Rights has not been expanded, as demanded by the people of Zambia through various CRCs since 1990, it means that they have been short-changed. And by vesting jurisdiction over human rights violations in the High Court, the people of Zambia have again been short-changed.

The Draft Constitution of the Mung’omba CRC, in Article 201, provided as follows:

“(1) Subject to clause (2), the Constitutional Court shall have original and final jurisdiction –

in all matters of interpretation of this Constitution; to determine an election petition challenging the election of a President-elect; to determine whether any provision of this Constitution or any law relating to election of a President has been complied with; to determine a question of violation of any provision of the Bill of Rights.”

The draft constitution of Technical Committee on Drafting the Zambian Constitution (2011-2013), in Article 72 (1), provided as follows:

“Where a person alleges that any provision of the Bill of Rights has been, is being or is likely to be contravened in relation to the person, that person may apply for redress to the Constitutional Court.” A question that begs an answer now is: why has the 2016 amended Constitution vested the jurisdiction over human rights violations in the High Court and not in the Constitutional Court?

If you have any question or issue regarding the Constitution and/or related matters that you would like this column to discuss, kindly send a message to me either through SMS, WhatsApp: 260-761-206353, email: shimwenya@yahoo.com.