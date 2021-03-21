Headline Matters with Chambwa: Crossing over

Things have become too predictable in this part of Africa we live in. It seems nothing starts and ends up as a rumour. All rumours turn out to be true. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. But people are crossing over, to heaven and hell.

What has been happening is that you will hear a rumour that a poor brother has been going round stealing Zesco cables. You get concerned and counsel a brother to stop it. He completely denies being involved in such! But the rumour continues spreading and so you prepare to go and report this destructive rumour to right authorities. But before you even reach where to report the matter to, the poor brother is electrocuted while attempting to steal Zesco cables. And I don’t mean to be insensitive here.

It’s not just about Zesco cables and electrocutions. There are also rumours of avaricious politicians who want to cross over from dry lands to GREENER pastures. And they are crossing over! The question is who is enjoying the green grass? Greener pastures come with dollars and that’s why so many people are trying to cross over. Who wouldn’t want to have a poorly banked stack of dollars? Yes, at home.

Many are crossing over to hell. Yes, because of exceeding poverty and wanting to be exceedingly affluent. But I would rather cross over into marriage later this year. Hopefully, that will be like crossing over into heaven. For now though, this is a mere rumour. Pray for me, still!

And I’m writing this article on the Mongu – Senanga road, about to cross over into Senanga. What is on display in Bulozi isn’t good enough for a persnickety character like me. I’m CROSSING OVER into Southern Province towns, to try my luck among my ‘sisters’. But I have a strong feeling that Northern Province, and Kasama in particular, is a better hunting ground for me.

Everyone is crossing over, after all. But those politicians without Grade 12 certificates will remain ku wire. There is no crossing over for them and may peace be with them.

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.