In me, Chipata residents have a friend and a capable MP – Amon Jere

ECONOMIST Amon Jere says he is determined to provide visionary leadership in Chipata Central Constituency.

Speaking to journalists after filing his application for adoption on PF ticket at the district PF office on Thursday, Jere said his was the only campaign, which had a programme of action.

“For the people of Chipata Central, in me they have a friend and a capable MP. I am an economist by profession. I have wide international experience, so I know how to lift people out of poverty. I know how to create jobs, the youth out there, they have a friend in me,” he said.

Jere said one of the strategies of lifting people out of poverty was through education.

“We’re spending quite a lot in terms of helping schools build classroom blocks. We are working with the churches, donating cement to the churches for them to complete their buildings. Ours is the only campaign which has a message for the people, it’s the only campaign which has a programme of action,” he said.

Jere has become the sixth PF member to apply for adoption in Chipata Central Constituency.

Others who applied are incumbent MP Moses Mawere, former MP Lameck Mangani, Ruth Grand Phiri, former RTSA chief executive officer Zindaba Soko and Donald Solomon Tembo.