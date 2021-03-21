Texila University urges local businesses to invest in online technology

TEXILA American University has implored local businesses to invest in online technology for them to survive the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

University chief executive officer in the School of Business Dr Maxwell Phiri says a lot could be achieved if citizens start to look within their skills-sets and talents to break down barriers of impossibility.

He said the current pandemic should be considered as an opportunity for people to be creative in online service delivery.

“It was necessary for business owners to embrace new ways of doing business effectively by figuring out quick and efficient platforms and means of service delivery that are quick and efficient,” Dr Phiri said.

He called for the incorporation of information technology in the school curricular starting at an early age.

He said the internet was a huge part of the fourth industrial revolution which the world was currently undergoing.

Dr Phiri further lobbied for learners to be given the opportunity to explore skills in their early education.

He noted that much of what children learn about currently was not helpful in enhancement of survival skills.

“We cannot spend so much time dwelling on teaching our children certain subjects which are not relevant to life now. We as a nation should decide where we want to be in the nearest future. Only when we recognise where we want to go will we invest in subjects and topics that will help us get there. Pupils and learners should migrate to technology such as laptops and other gadgets that make learning easier,” he said.

He said value addition to the marketplace should be the aim of the education system that supports innovations.

Meanwhile, Dr Phiri strongly urged Zambian citizens to participate in growing the economy as it was not the responsibility of government alone.

He said in order for the skyrocketing rate of inflation to stabilise and eventually reduce, every citizen should carry a sense of responsibility.

“Every Zambian should aim at seeing that as a country we are exporting more than we import in order to bring down the rate of inflation. The problem is that we feel that only our politicians have the responsibility to make things better, but that is not the case. Each of us can start from the little that we have. Let us be creative. Let us take advantage of the weather which is favourable for farming. We need to look within ourselves for solutions we each can bring to the table,” he said.

Dr Phiri further commended government’s efforts at regulating imports of vegetables and fruits, with the view of having local supply.

He said small and medium scale enterprises should be protected at all costs and given favourable environment to conduct their businesses.

Dr Phiri was speaking in an interview held at Texila American University Main Campus in Lusaka./SM