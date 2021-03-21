Wherever there is corruption, there is no leadership – Aka

[By Chambwa Moonga in Mongu]

VETERAN politician Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says corruption, political violence and negative ethnicity are Zambia’s major challenges.

He argues that corruption is not even an intelligent way of self-service.

Meanwhile, Lewanika, popularly known as Aka, says while tribalism is real in Zambia, it is fundamentally fake.

Lewanika was speaking when Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba and his entourage visited him at his residence in Mongu on Thursday morning.

Kalaba started by saying Lewanika’s wisdom and historical knowledge were immense.

“We have come to pay a courtesy call on you as I always do when I’m in Mongu. Your wisdom and your historical knowledge are immense. Too bad that the [John] Magufulis have died but we still have our own Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanikas of this world,” noted Kalaba. “As a country, we are at a crossroads and we have continued preaching against non-violence, tribal politics. But other voices are silent on violence, tribalism. I was in Mporokoso and I was attacked [by PF cadres] at Liberty radio and in Mbala I was attacked at radio Luswepo.”

Lewanika responded that the issues Kalaba spoke about – political violence and tribalism – tormented Zambia.

“That is right at the centre of our challenges – corruption, political violence and me and my generation don’t like this word tribe. [But] we call it negative ethnicity,” Lewanika noted.

He said Zambia’s language groups were sacred and good.

“They are not negative but they can be used negatively for negative purposes,” Lewanika said. “So, corruption, violence and negative ethnicity are challenges. I’m glad that you are focusing on them.”

Lewanika hopes Zambians could recapture the spirit of servant leadership.

He stressed that real leadership was centred on service.

“It is totally incompatible with corruption. Wherever there is corruption, there is no leadership. Leadership is not a position; you are not a leader because you are president. Or you are not a leader because you are not president,” Lewanika explained.

He underscored that one disqualification for leadership was self-centredness.

“If you look at our African ceremonies and how one reacts when they are picked as a leader, you are supposed to show some little resistance, some fear, that you are being taken to a position where you are supposed to forget yourself but remember others or work for others,” he said. “So, leadership is not something that you rush for. There is no African culture where when somebody is chosen as a traditional leader, they start jumping up and down. There’s always that appreciation that this is a very serious position which demands sacrifice. And sacrifice comes with suffering yourself.”

Lewanika, on political violence in Zambian politics, pointed out that to fully understand the trend, citizens have to be clear that it is not new.

“But I hope that young people in your (Kalaba’s) party are being told that thuggery is not leadership,” Lewanika noted. “The role of young people in politics is to learn and build their commitment to national service. It’s not to imitate thuggery! When they send you to a radio station to go and beat up somebody, where are their children? And what are they preparing you for? We must understand the history of this political violence and the need to stop it. It has led us to nowhere, except to disaster.”

He emphasised that young Zambians must be taught that being a youth was not being a thug.

“Being a youth is to develop political consciousness and commitment to a mission of your party, a nation. In Tanzania, you’ll find that Magufuli, [Jakaya] Kikwete were youths who were sent to school…” Lewanika explained.

On corruption in Zambia, Lewanika noted that the vice was not about service.

“It’s not even an intelligent way of self-service. If you are going to demonstrate to young people that successful people are thieves and that those who are not thieves are looked at as stupid, our people will begin admiring thieves rather than promoting a culture of anti-corruption,” Lewanika said.

He said the death of Tanzania’s President, Magufuli, was a big loss for Africa and: “for the world, basically.”

“The world needs independent African voices. The world does not need African leaders who are puppets of other world leaders. If you listened to [Julius] Nyerere, let-alone you listen to [Kwame] Nkrumah, Gaddafi, Ben Bella, addressing the UN, you can see that they are talking man-to-man with every other man in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lewanika intelligently discussed “negative ethnicity.”

He explained that Zambians ought to know their history and to develop the courage to face up to such history and to correct what was done wrongly.

“In fact, I often say that Zambians are not even good tribalists. They [only] use tribalism to get a position. But if you examine the entirely their lives, they are not consistent with tribalism,” Lewanika said. “In Zambia you can be kicked out of Cabinet and replaced not only by someone from your ethnic group; you can even be replaced by somebody from your family.”

He noted that where there was real tribalism, “if you touch Raila [Odinga] you can’t invite a Luo to come and befriend you.”

“Zambians are not even at that level. Tribalism is real but it is also fundamentally fake. It is for purposes other than real tribalism,” said Lewanika, adding that tribalism could be ethnic nationalism where one was working extremely hard for the benefit of their ethnic group. “But Zambian tribalism is not even that. It is purely personal selfishness. When MMD came to power [in 1991], we went to Chinsali. There were no better roads in Chinsali than anywhere else – although KK (Dr Kenneth Kaunda) came from there. Later on, where Mr [Frederick] Chiluba’s parents came from (Mwense), there was no development at all, yet our politics were becoming more and more tribal, without the benefit of those who are made to cheer tribalists.”