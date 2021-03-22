Cop tells court Kabulonga Boys pupil died from blunt impact trauma to his head due to assault

A POLICE officer has told the Lusaka High Court that the cause of death for late Kabulonga Boys Secondary pupil Ryan Phiri was a blunt impact trauma to his head due to assault

This is according to postmortem results issued by pathologist Dr Luchenga Muchelenganga.

In this matter, former Twin Palm Secondary School pupil Elvis Nsokolo and three juveniles aged between 16 and 18 are accused of killing Phiri on December 4, 2020.

Detective inspector Jackson Kaputula, who is the arresting officer in the matter, told justice Sharon Newa that on December 5, 2020, he was allocated a docket of murder following a fracas that characterised Malata compound which was caused by pupils from Twin Palm Secondary and Kabulonga Boys Secondary schools.

Kaputula said Ryan’s father had lodged a complaint that his son was attacked by unknown people and he died at the University Teaching Hospital an hour after his admission.

He said Ryan’s parents had informed him that their son had mentioned Nsokolo as his attacker.

Kaputula narrated that he extended his investigations to Kabulonga Secondary School and Vincent Ngoma, who witnessed the incident disclosed that Elvis Nsokolo was the head boy at Twin Palm Secondary School.

He said that before he proceeded to Twin Palm Secondary School, he went to the crime scene in Kabulonga teachers’ compound and he found a Maroon shirt and a shoe belonging to Ryan.

“I went to Twin Palm Secondary School to confirm if there was a pupil by the name of Elvis and the school affirmed and a senior teacher, a Mr Lupando, called him,” Kaputula said.

“I took him to Woodlands Police Station for interrogations and he mentioned his co-accused, the three juveniles, as his accomplices and I went and picked them up from school.”

Kaputula further testified that he recorded warn and caution statements from the quartet in the presence of their parents and they denied killing Ryan to which he jointly charged them for murder and they were detained.

He added that an identification parade was conducted where Ngoma identified Nsokolo.

At this point, state advocate Victor Chongo indicated that the prosecution had closed its case.

Justice Newa adjourned the matter to May 14 for ruling on whether or not Nsokolo and his co-accused have a case to answer.