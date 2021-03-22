Go for integrity, Bishop Mwamba urges voters

TRUE politics is a public service, people should serve and not enrich themselves, says Bishop Trevor Mwamba.

He urges voters to “go for integrity and God will do the rest in improving the plight of our nation”.

In an interview after addressing UNIP members, Bishop Mwamba, a University of Zambia (UNZA) trained lawyer who is aspiring to be president of the former ruling party, said politics is not a business.

“True politics is a public service; people offer themselves not to enrich themselves but to serve their fellow Zambians. These are the values and virtues that dictated our founding fathers and mothers. They were there to serve the people, they were there not to rob the people. They were servants of the people, that is what public service simply means. So we need to get back to those values and thinking,” he said. “One who gets into public service is not there to get rich, it is not a business. If people want to make money, let them get into commercial agriculture or entrepreneurship, there is money to be made fairly and morally and not in politics. One of the dangers that came up after UNIP got out of power [is that] many of those that have gone into politics have turned it into a business.”

Bishop Mwamba said apart from politics, religion has also been infiltrated by false prophets.

“They have turned religion into a business and they are playing on the plight of the poor people who seek some hope, but are instead sold false hopes,” he said.

Asked why UNIP members should vote for him as the party’s president, Bishop Mwamba urged members to look for someone who has or commands morals, integrity, values of love and one with a vision.

“One who has capabilities to make things happen. So you go for the best of what is available on the market, not just because I am your friend. When you know that I am a thief, stealing small things, after giving that person the treasury, he is gonna loot it. So go for integrity and God will do the rest in improving the plight of our nation,” he said.

Bishop Mwamba said the splashing of money by the PF government puts a servant into a position of having more money than the master who are the Zambian voters.

He promised to reintroduce free education which UNIP had before the MMD took over power in 1991.

Bishop Mwamba, who was accompanied by vice-president and secretary general aspirants Mike Kaira and Lazarus Mulenga Mwiche, respectively, and also Madaliso Kamanga, who is the campaign manager, earlier told the UNIP members that leadership is about relations with the grassroots.

“If you don’t know their problems, how can you lead? It is about knowing their problems and how to solve them,” he said.

Bishop Mwamba further encouraged women and youths to contest for elective positions.

And Mwiche said the breakdown of communication between section, branch and ward officials has led ‘UNIP to sleep’.

He urged UNIP members not to be intimidated but to apply to contest as all positions are vacant.

Bishop Mwamba has been on a marathon tour of UNIP structures countrywide ahead of the former ruling party’s congress next month.