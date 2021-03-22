GOVT STILL BITTER WITH FAZ – CHIPANGO

LET’S not pretend the government is not happy with the victory of FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, says Keegan Chipango.

But Chipango, a former committee member in the Kalusha Bwalya FAZ administration, appealed to government through the National Sports Council of Zambia to call for a meeting with FIFA to reach an amicable solution to the seemingly continued football administration wrangles in Zambia.

Government says there is no money to buy air tickets for foreign based players that coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has called for this week’s back-to-back AfCON qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

According to a letter signed by permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Sport and Child Development John Phiri, the ministry has explained that it has not received funding for the two assignments.

The ministry has instead asked FAZ to purchase the air tickets which would be refunded after receiving funding.

“…as you may be aware, the ministry has not yet been funded for the two engagements. Looking at the time left, we may not manage to procure tickets for foreign based players in good time. Note that the ministry is alive to the fact that players have to regroup this week,” said Dr Phiri in a letter dated March 17, 2021 which ministry sources made available to The Mast Sports. “In this regard, I write to request that you quickly purchase the tickets for foreign based players after which the ministry will reimburse you once funding is received.”

Funding for the senior national team programmes is exclusively handled by the government from transport, accommodation, allowances and bonuses.

But Chipango said in Africa, nations that have succeeded in football have had government financial assistance.

“Let’s not pretend the government is still not happy with the Kamanga-led administration. I say so looking at what happened to the run up to the meeting in Livingstone,” he said. “Government, through the National Sports Council, did not want the elections to go ahead; they feel what happened was a slap in the face so they are still asking as to why should they support people who are against them.”

He however said this was his personal view and not that of FAZ.

Chipango acknowledged that he is what he is today because of football.

“I am a football administrator and I feel there is need for FAZ, government and FIFA to meet and find each other. We need dialogue for the sake of Zambia’s football, otherwise we are headed for doom,” he said. “It has been a practice in the past that government always would buy air tickets for foreign based players, but what is happening today is just a tip of the iceberg. For me it is a warning to FAZ that government is still bitter with FAZ and it will not help until when they feel what they want takes place. That is what I think personally, it should not be directed at FAZ.”

He was quick to add that it does not need rocket science to “tell you what is behind the scene.”

Chipango said the government viewed that past dialogue efforts between FAZ and FIFA were just a smoke screen.

“The differences were not resolved,” said Chipango.